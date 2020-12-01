IrishCentral, America’s largest Irish website, is proud to announce the launch of its newest creation The Irish Heritage Tree program, in collaboration with The Tree Council of Ireland.

Plant an Irish Heritage Tree in Ireland to celebrate your Irish roots and special family connections. These trees will be a living symbol of your bond with Ireland, always and forever, planted in Irish soil.

This is a perfect Christmas gift for those who wish to share that common Irish bond with a loved one. This is a unique and personal gift, bursting with life from the Irish soil, promising to bring smiles and tears, and touch Irish hearts worldwide.

An Irish Heritage Tree will honor your family, your friends, and ancestry while helping IrishCentral in our commitment to keep Ireland green and growing. Our tree locations will be in historic areas, with beautiful vistas and strong connections to local communities.

Read more Be like Liam Neeson! Plant your family heritage tree in Ireland

Niall O’Dowd, Founder of IrishCentral, said “When I started IrishCentral, the dream was to keep all Irish, wherever they are in the world, connected to the Island of Ireland, its people, culture, and heritage.

“Today, we take that dream further by starting an Irish American forest back in Ireland, creating a new touchpoint between Ireland and America. Plant a tree in honor of your Irish ancestors, imagine how proud they would be that they had not been forgotten.”

Planting a tree, including a certificate of dedication, costs only $59.99 with an additional option to receive your certificate framed for an extra $29.99. This is a special introductory offer for your family, organization, or community.

Throughout the year, an Irish Heritage Tree is an ideal gift for weddings and anniversaries, birthdays and graduations, newborns, christenings, Mother's Day, and Father's Day. The Irish Heritage Tree will be the gift that will continue to bring such joy, knowing from this day on, Ireland's greenery is part of your legacy. Family groves are also available at special discounted rates.

“The Irish Heritage Tree will be an enduring symbol of the deep ties and mystic bonds between Ireland and America,” said O’Dowd.

”Each tree planted will increase that sense of kinship that has led to 35 million Americans proudly proclaiming their Irish roots.”

Brendan Fitzsimons of The Irish Tree Council said “We are delighted to work with IrishCentral in helping restore Irish woodland and creating future connections with those of Irish heritage abroad. Our plan is to see Ireland go green as soon as possible.”

IrishCentral and the Irish Tree Council have secured a location that is not only beautiful but historic, providing you with a selection of nature's wonders and forest wildlife that decorate and inhabit the site. Envision your tree as part of the pastures and woods of the breathtaking landscape of Ireland, surrounded by wildflowers, by pathways and rivers, near the sanctuaries of foxes, birds, and fish.

The Irish Diaspora has spread Irish ethnicity, culture, and customs far and wide. IrishCentral rejoices in that bond we have with our readers and developing the Irish Heritage Tree program was our effort to give you the opportunity to plant a native tree, your tree, and share this extraordinary gift with family and friends, be it in memory or in celebration.

As you join us in paying tribute to your family, you are becoming part of our dream for a greener Ireland, creating an international woodland, branching out and uniting the Irish people and their descendants in each country one tree at a time, one grove at a time, one forest at a time -- enriching the environment with the energy of Ireland from all around the world.

For more information visit www.IrishHertiageTree.com.