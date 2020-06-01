If you or someone you know is about to welcome a little one into a family here are some prayers and wishes.

Irish prayers for a new child:

May strong arms hold you

Caring hearts tend you

And may love await you at every step.

~~~~~

May you bring light to the home,

warmth to the heart

Joy to the soul

And love to the lives you touch.

~~~~~

May God surround this child

And bless this day.

Read more: Our favorite Irish baby boy names

~~~~~

May you have a sunbeam to warm you

Good luck to charm you

An angel to protect you

Laughter to cheer you

And faithful friends near you.

~~~~~

May God hold you

in the hollow of his hand

Forever and ever.

~~~~~

May God grant you many years to live

For sure He must be knowing

The earth has angels all too few

And Heaven is overflowing.

~~~~~

May all the blessing of our Lord touch your life today

May He send His little angels to protect you on your way

Such a wee little fit, sent from above

Someone so precious to cherish and love.

Read more: May the Road Rise Up to Meet You - the story behind the traditional Irish blessing

~~~~~

May the love and protection

Saint Patrick can give

Be yours in abundance

As long as you live

~~~~~

Lucky stars above you

Sunshine on your way

Many friends to love you

Joy in work and play

Laughter to outweigh each care

In your heart a song

And gladness waiting everywhere

All your whole life long

~~~~~

A newborn babe

brings light to the house

warmth to the hearth

and joy to the soul

for wealth is family

family is wealth.

Read more: An Irish blessing of light and hope

* Originally published in Aug 2016.