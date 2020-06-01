If you or someone you know is about to welcome a little one into a family here are some prayers and wishes.
Irish prayers for a new child:
May strong arms hold you
Caring hearts tend you
And may love await you at every step.
~~~~~
May you bring light to the home,
warmth to the heart
Joy to the soul
And love to the lives you touch.
~~~~~
May God surround this child
And bless this day.
~~~~~
May you have a sunbeam to warm you
Good luck to charm you
An angel to protect you
Laughter to cheer you
And faithful friends near you.
~~~~~
May God hold you
in the hollow of his hand
Forever and ever.
~~~~~
May God grant you many years to live
For sure He must be knowing
The earth has angels all too few
And Heaven is overflowing.
~~~~~
May all the blessing of our Lord touch your life today
May He send His little angels to protect you on your way
Such a wee little fit, sent from above
Someone so precious to cherish and love.
~~~~~
May the love and protection
Saint Patrick can give
Be yours in abundance
As long as you live
~~~~~
Lucky stars above you
Sunshine on your way
Many friends to love you
Joy in work and play
Laughter to outweigh each care
In your heart a song
And gladness waiting everywhere
All your whole life long
~~~~~
A newborn babe
brings light to the house
warmth to the hearth
and joy to the soul
for wealth is family
family is wealth.
