Who has more of a way with words than the Irish? From Joyce to Yeats to Shaw and down through the generations, they have pondered life's great questions, but also expressed their love beautifully.

This Valentine's Day approaches there's no better time to celebrate the way the Irish express their love. Whether you're looking for a romantic message to send to your significant other, or just want to revel in the beauty of the Irish language, these Irish love sayings are sure to inspire you.

Here are some short love lines from the heart of the Irish:

- Pulse of my heart, song of my soul, light of my night.

- May you have warm hands on a cold evening.

- It is easy to half the potato when there is love.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

- Love him when he least deserves it, that's when he most needs it. Love makes time pass, beware time making love pass.

- Always trust, when mistrust comes love goes out.

- I believe there is a sun when it is not shining, I believe there is a God when I cannot see him, I believe there is love when I feel it not.

- Beware an Irishman who loves his wife the most but his mother the longest.

- Trouble in love hates nothing more than a smile.

- Love is like a lifeboat on the stormy sea of life.

These Irish love sayings are just a few examples of the beautiful and romantic ways the Irish express their love. Incorporate them into your Valentine's Day messages, or use them as inspiration to create your own unique expressions of love.

What is your favorite Irish saying? Let us know in the comments!

* Originally published in 2011. Updated in February 2023.