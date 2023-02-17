New research reveals that Aidan, Andrew and Anna are among the most popular names over the last 50 years in Ireland but there are a few other Irish baby names that have left their mark.

The names Aidan, Andrew and Anna have been named the most popular Irish baby names of the last 50 years in Ireland (1972 to 2021) but in the top ten list, there are plenty of classic Irish favorites.

The research by MyNameTags.ie shows that parents are a little more adventurous when naming baby girls but we're delighted to see that so many historic Irish names have clung on all these years.

Top ten most popular names in Ireland from 1972 to 2021:

1. Aidan

2. Andrew

3. Anna

4. Aoife

5. Cathal

6. Ciara

7. Conor

8. Daniel

9. David

10. Elizabeth

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The classic Irish names that have remained popular in Ireland:

Aidan

The name Aidan is of Irish origin and means "little fire" or "fiery one". It is derived from the Irish word "aodh", which means "fire". This name has a strong and powerful meaning, which is reflected in its popularity.

Aidan has a long history in Ireland, and it is often associated with Saint Aidan of Iona, a monk who is credited with spreading Christianity throughout Scotland and Northern England in the 7th century. Saint Aidan was known for his piety, kindness, and his ability to perform miracles. He was also renowned for his great love for the people he served, and for his humility and simplicity.

Aoife

The name Aoife is derived from the Gaelic word "aoibh", which means "beauty" or "radiance". It is a name that reflects the beauty and grace of the Irish people, as well as their deep spiritual connection to nature.

The name Aoife is often associated with the ancient Irish legend of Cúchulainn, a heroic warrior who was known for his bravery and strength in battle. According to legend, Aoife was a powerful warrior queen who was Cúchulainn's lover and enemy. She was known for her beauty and skill in battle and was said to have trained Cúchulainn in the art of combat.

Cathal

Cathal is derived from the Gaelic words "cath" and "al", which mean "battle" and "valor" respectively. The name Cathal thus means "battle valor" or "mighty in battle". It is a name that reflects the strength, courage, and bravery of the Irish people.

The Irish name Cathal is associated with the ancient Irish king, Cathal mac Finguine, who ruled over the kingdom of Munster in the 7th century. King Cathal was known for his bravery and military prowess and was greatly respected by the people of Munster.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Ciara

The name Ciara is derived from the Gaelic word "ciar", which means "dark-haired" or "black". It is a name that reflects the physical features of many Irish people and is also associated with the rich cultural heritage of Ireland.

Ciara is often associated with Saint Ciara, who was a seventh-century Irish abbess and saint. Saint Ciara was known for her piety, devotion, and spiritual leadership, and was greatly respected by the people of Ireland.

Conor

Conor is derived from the Gaelic words "con" and "cobhair", which mean "hound" and "help" respectively. The name thus means "lover of hounds" or "helpful". It is a name that reflects the loyalty, strength, and bravery of the Irish people.

The name Conor is associated with several famous Irish figures, including the legendary Irish king Conor Mac Nessa, who ruled over the kingdom of Ulster in the first century AD. King Conor was known for his bravery, wisdom, and military prowess, and was greatly respected by the people of Ulster.