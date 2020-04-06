Turtle Bunbury's new book, Ireland's Forgotten Past, examines the wonderful tales of Ireland's history that we have largely forgotten all about.

Why did the Romans never try to conquer Ireland? Why did the King of Spain give his name to an Irish county? How did brandy change the course of Irish history?

There is barely a square foot of Ireland where something of historical importance has not happened at one time or another.

The new book, Ireland's Forgotten Past, looks into lesser-known stories from the history of Ireland, reaching back to prehistoric times to make sense of the strange Stone Age monuments and ancient mines that dot the island, as well as more modern anomalies like the disused railway lines that run through the west of Ireland.

Turtle Bunbury explores unexpected corners of the past to offer an informative and entertaining glimpse into 36 lesser-known tales from Irish history, from the eruption of a massive volcano in County Armagh sixty million years ago to more recent events, including the side-effects of plantation and conquest, that have made Ireland the vibrant place it is today.

In his inimitable sparkly style, Bunbury explores the people and events from high to low that played major roles in Ireland’s fascinating past but has since been overlooked and disremembered. These alternative annals include tales of spymasters and scientists, battlefields and brothels, tailors and traitors.

Ireland’s Forgotten Past paints a surprising, witty and engaging new portrait of an Ireland you thought you knew.

Turtle Bunbury

Turtle Bunbury is a best-selling author, historian, public speaker and TV presenter based in Ireland. His books include the award-winning Vanishing Ireland series, Easter Dawn, The Irish Pub, The Glorious Madness - Tales of the Irish & the Great War (shortlisted for Best Irish-Published Book of the Year 2014) and 1847 - A Chronicle of Genius, Generosity & Savagery, which Oscar-nominated film director Lenny Abrahamson described as 'vivid, surprising, hugely entertaining.’

As well as appearing on TV shows such as The Genealogy Roadshow on RTÉ television, BBC1’s Wogan’s Ireland and the 2018 US series of Who Do You Think You Are?, he has spoken at events such as the Chalke Valley History Festival, the Festival of Writing and Ideas and All Together Now in Ireland, the St Patrick's Day Festival in Savannah, Georgia, and the 2016 IBAM Celebration in Chicago.

You can purchase Turtle Bunbury's new book Ireland's Forgotten Past at Dubray Books or at Amazon.

