The words first appeared in print in 1909, in Herbert Hughes’ collection of Irish country songs, and they tell of a young woman who promises her lover that her family will not stand in their way before she walks off through the crowd and out of his life. She returns to him at night, soundless and dead, repeating the same promise about their wedding day, and more than a century later, nobody can say with certainty who wrote her.

"She Moved Through the Fair" is a traditional Irish folk song, and its lyrics were first published in Hughes' Irish Country Song in 1909.

In the song, a man sees his lover move away from him through a field after she tells him that, since her family will approve, "it will not be long, love, till our wedding day." She returns as a ghost at night; her death is unexplained, but she repeats the words "it will not be long, love, till our wedding day", leading us to believe the couple will be reunited in the afterlife.

Mysterious History

In a letter published in The Irish Times in 1970, Longford poet Padraic Colum stated that he was the author of the song (except for the final verse). Colum claimed that he and the Irish composer Herbert Hughes collected the tune in County Donegal and wrote verses to fit the music.

However, another music composer, Proinsias Ó Conluain, wrote to The Irish Times that he had recorded a song called "She Went Through the Fair", sung by an old man who told him that "the song was a very old one" and that he had learned it as a young man from a basket-weaver in Glenavy.

Since 1970, there have been many variations and recordings of the song, including Sinéad O'Connor's version, which was used on the soundtrack of the film Michael Collins.

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She Moved Through the Fair Lyrics

My love said to me

My mother won’t mind

And me Father won’t slight you

For your lack of kind

Then she stepped away from me

And this she did say

It will not be long love

Till our wedding day.

She stepped away from me

And she moved through the Fair

And fondly I watched her

Move here and move there

And she went her way homeward

With one star awake

As the swans in the evening

More over the lake.

The people were saying

No two e’er were wed

But one has a sorrow

That never was said

And she smiled as she passed me

With her goods and her gear

and that was the last

that I saw of my dear.

I dreamed it last night

That my true love came in

So softly she entered

Her feet made no din

She came close beside me

And this she did say

It will not be long love

Till our wedding day.

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* Originally published in 2021. Updated in 2026.