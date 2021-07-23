The haunting Irish song is shrouded in mystery because no one is entirely certain who is behind the moving lyrics.

"She Moved Through the Fair" is a traditional Irish folk song and its lyrics were first published in Hughes' Irish Country Song in 1909.

In the song a man sees his lover move away from him through a field, after telling him that since her family will approve, "it will not be long, love, till our wedding day". She returns as a ghost at night, her death is unexplained but she repeats the words "it will not be long, love, till our wedding day", leading us to believe the couple will be reunited in the afterlife.

Mysterious History

In a letter published in The Irish Times in 1970, Longford poet Padraic Colum stated that he was the author of the song (except for the final verse). Colum claimed that he and Irish composer, Herbert Hughes collected the tune in County Donegal and written verses to fit the music.

However, another music composer, Proinsias Ó Conluain, wrote into The Irish Times said he had recorded a song called "She Went Through the Fair", sung by an old man who told him that "the song was a very old one" and that he had learned it as a young man from a basket-weaver in Glenavy.

Since 1970 there's been many different variations and recordings of the song such as Sinéad O'Connor's version which was used on the soundtrack of the film Michael Collins.

She Moved Through the Fair Lyrics

My love said to me

My mother won’t mind

And me Father won’t slight you

For your lack of kind

Then she stepped away from me

And this she did say

It will not be long love

Till our wedding day.

She stepped away from me

And she moved through the Fair

And fondly I watched her

Move here and move there

And she went her way homeward

With one star awake

As the swans in the evening

More over the lake.

The people were saying

No two e’er were wed

But one has a sorrow

That never was said

And she smiled as she passed me

With her goods and her gear

and that was the last

that I saw of my dear.

I dreamed it last night

That my true love came in

So softly she entered

Her feet made no din

She came close beside me

And this she did say

It will not be long love

Till our wedding day.

Read more 50 beautiful Irish girls names and their meanings