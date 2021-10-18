The best scary Irish Halloween stories from the country’s favorite storyteller, Eddie Lenihan.

Looking for something spooky but very Irish to get you in the mood for fright night this All Hallow’s Eve? "Tell Me A Story with Eddie Lenhian" is a fantastic podcast with Ireland’s favorite storyteller and is jampacked with wonderful, ancient Irish tales and folklore about Halloween.

We all know that the Irish invented Halloween through Oíche Shamhna so it’s no surprise that we have some pretty great, but scary, Irish Halloween stories.

Eddie Lenihan is Ireland’s most well-known storyteller, more commonly known in the Irish language as a seanchaí, who has been telling tales now for 35 years. As a cultural preservationist, Eddie has amassed the largest collection of folk stories and tales in Ireland.

His dedication to the tradition has seen him collect and compile stories from all across the country, particularly those that deal with the themes of the supernatural, fairies, and mythological heroes.

To share this tremendous wealth of Irish folklore, Lenihan hosts a podcast called “Tell Me A Story with Eddie Lenihan” with the first episode focusing on Irish traditions and horror stories around Halloween.

You can follow the podcast here, or find more information on Eddie Lenihan on his website or Facebook page.

*Originally published in 2019. Updated in 2021.