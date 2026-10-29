If you want something properly Irish to mark Oíche Shamhna this week, Ireland’s best-known storyteller has you covered with “Tell Me A Story with Eddie Lenihan.” The Clare seanchaí has spent more than three decades collecting tales of fairies, the supernatural, and mythological heroes from every corner of the country, and the first episode is given over to Halloween horror.

Looking for something spooky but very Irish to get you in the mood for fright night this All Hallows’ Eve? "Tell Me A Story with Eddie Lenhian" is a fantastic podcast featuring Ireland’s favorite storyteller and jam-packed with incredible, ancient Irish tales and Halloween folklore.

We all know that the Irish invented Halloween through Oíche Shamhna, so it’s no surprise that we have some pretty great, but scary, Irish Halloween stories.

Eddie Lenihan is Ireland’s most well-known storyteller, better known in Irish as a seanchaí, who has been telling tales for 35 years. As a cultural preservationist, Eddie has amassed the most extensive collection of folktales in Ireland.

His dedication to the tradition has led him to collect and compile stories from across the country, particularly those that explore themes of the supernatural, fairies, and mythological heroes.

To share this tremendous wealth of Irish folklore, Lenihan hosts a podcast called “Tell Me A Story with Eddie Lenihan,” with the first episode focusing on Irish traditions and Halloween horror stories.

You can follow the podcast here or find more information on Eddie Lenihan on his website or Facebook page.

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* Originally published in 2019 and updated in 2026.