The Great Irish Famine claimed the lives of one million people, mainly from the lower classes. In recent decades, its history has become the focus of considerable scholarly and popular attention, but much remains to be retrieved and reconstructed, particularly at the level of the rural poor. This book fills that gap.

"The Death Census of Black ’47: Eyewitness Accounts of Ireland’s Great Famine" by Liam Kennedy, Donald M. MacRaild, Lewis Darwen, and Brian Gurrin is based on a large volume of reports on social conditions in the Irish localities, emanating from within those localities, that has never been used systematically by historians. It bears the compelling title of the ‘Death Census’.

Most historians are simply unaware of its existence. The outstanding feature of the Death Census is that it was authored by local clergymen who lived among the people they served and were intimately involved with their lives. This book brings the Death Census together in composite form for the first time and provides a detailed examination of its contents. The result is a new understanding of the Great Famine as it was experienced on the ground.

Ninety-nine clergymen from across Ireland, with marked concentrations in the worst affected parts of the country, contributed to the census. Some of these documents are colored by politics, which in itself is revealing, but most aspire to more dispassionate representations of the horror facing a famishing people within the little society of the parish, accompanied by appeals, explicit or implicit, to the humanitarian instincts of the wider society.

" The Death Census of Black ’47: Eyewitness Accounts of Ireland’s Great Famine" is set to be released in Jan 2023. For more visit www.anthempress.com.