Accredited Genealogists Ireland (AGI) has published Birth Registration in Ireland, a new resource sheet and the second in its series about civil registration in Ireland.

AGI's newest resource sheet offers researchers and family historians an insight into one of the most important sources for Irish genealogical research.

The guide explains the information gathered on the registration of a birth and tackles some of the pitfalls facing researchers, explaining why a date of birth might be inaccurately recorded, or a variant name or name in Irish might be employed.

Importantly, the guide addresses how births of children born outside of marriage might appear in the civil birth registers.

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AGI says civil birth registrations are a vital research tool for Irish genealogy, documenting townland or street addresses, occupations, mother’s maiden names, and extended family who may have acted as informants. These records were not impacted by the 1922 Public Record Office fire and are, to all intents and purposes, a complete and comprehensive collection, dating from 1864.

You can view the AGI's new resource sheet on Birth Registration in Ireland online here.

AGI offers several resource sheets to assist in tracing your Irish family roots, including on Irish census records, Irish civil and church records, Irish land and valuation records, and Irish wills and administrations.

Read more Expert Irish genealogy group publishes new guide to Irish Civil Registration

About Accredited Genealogists Ireland (AGI)

Accredited Genealogists Ireland (AGI) is the accrediting and representative body for professional genealogists on the island of Ireland. AGI members are experts in their field who, alongside private client research, are highly regarded advocates, authors, lecturers and media contributors within the genealogical community. All AGI members adhere to the AGI Code of Practice, details of which can be found at AccreditedGenealogists.ie.