Irish heritage is strong in 60 percent of US states, being ranked within the top three ancestries in 31 different states.
With a massive 32 million people in the US claiming some kind of Irish ancestry, it should come as no surprise that in 31 US states, Irish is ranked within the top three ancestry groups people report in the census.
Every year, the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey asks millions of Americans questions about their lives; from their economic and social situations, to how they identify and what they regard their ancestry to be.
The data from 2016, the latest survey made available, is particularly interesting as while there has been a recent dip in the census numbers for Irish Americans - dropping from 39.6 million to 32.7 million in the Census Bureau’s 2015 American Community Survey - there’s still a strong showing for those who self-identify as having Irish ancestry in 60 percent of US states (plus the District of Columbia).
The dip is also due to Scots-Irish and those who identify as Northern Irish being counted separately (They represent about 5 million)
Business Insider recently compiled a list of the top ranking ancestries in every US state plus D.C. and Irish came out in at least third place in 31 out of the 51. In many states, it lost out to German, however, which is known to still be the most common ancestry in the US. Irish only came in the number one spot in two states; (unsurprisingly) Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Irish also came in second place in 14 states and in third place in 15 states, including Oregon and Pennsylvania.
It appeared nowhere in the top three in 20 states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, and Texas.
Other common ancestries among the various states were English, Italian, African-American, and Mexican, while many people appear to have simply responded with US or White. Filipino came out on top in Hawaii while American Indian topped the rankings in Alaska and Oklahoma.
You can see the full rankings for every state, below, and be sure to tell us the comments section, below, what state you’re from and whether there’s a large Irish population in your area.
Alabama
- African-American
- United States
- Irish
Alaska
- American Indian
- German
- Irish
Arizona
- Mexican
- German
- English
Arkansas
- African-American
- United States
- White/Caucasian
California
- Mexican
- German
- Irish
Colorado
- German
- Mexican
- Irish
Connecticut
- Italian
- Irish
- Puerto Rican
Delaware
- African-American
- Irish
- United States
District of Columbia
- African-American
- Other
- Irish
Florida
- United States
- African American
- German
Georgia
- African-American
- United States
- English
Hawaii
- Filipino
- Japanese
- Hawaiian
Idaho
- English
- German
- White/Caucasian
Illinois
- German
- African-American
- Mexican
Indiana
- German
- United States
- Irish
Iowa
- German
- Irish
- English
Kansas
- German
- Irish
- English
Kentucky
- United States
- German
- Irish
Louisiana
- African-American
- French
- United States
Maine
- English
- French
- Irish
Maryland
- African-American
- German
- Irish
Massachusetts
- Irish
- Italian
- English
Michigan
- German
- African-America
- Irish
Minnesota
- German
- Norwegian
- Irish
Mississippi
- African-American
- United States
- White/Caucasian
Missouri
- German
- African-American
- United States
Montana
- German
- Irish
- American Indian
Nebraska
- German
- Irish
- Mexican
Nevada
- Mexican
- German
- African-American
New Hampshire
- Irish
- English
- French
New Jersey
- Italian
- Irish
- African-American
New Mexico
- Mexican
- American Indian
- Hispanic
New York
- Italian
- Irish
- African-American
North Carolina
- African-American
- United States
- English
North Dakota
- German
- Norwegian
- American Indian
Ohio
- German
- African-American
- Irish
Oklahoma
- American Indian
- German
- White/Caucasian
Oregon
- German
- Irish
- English
Pennsylvania
- German
- Irish
- Italian
Rhode Island
- Italian
- Irish
- Portuguese
South Carolina
- African-American
- United States
- German
South Dakota
- German
- Norwegian
- American Indian
Tennessee
- United States
- African-American
- Irish
Texas
- Mexican
- African-American
- Irish
Utah
- English
- German
- Mexican
Vermont
- English
- Irish
- United States
Virginia
- African-American
- United States
- German
Washington
- German
- Irish
- Mexican
West Virginia
- German
- United States
- Irish
Wisconsin
- German
- Irish
- Polish
Wyoming
- German
- English
- Irish
H/T: Business Insider
