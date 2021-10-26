Irish heritage is strong in 60 percent of US states, being ranked within the top three ancestries in 31 different states.

With a massive 32 million people in the US claiming some kind of Irish ancestry, it should come as no surprise that in 31 US states, Irish is ranked within the top three ancestry groups people report in the census.

Every year, the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey asks millions of Americans questions about their lives; from their economic and social situations, to how they identify and what they regard their ancestry to be.

The data from 2016, the latest survey made available, is particularly interesting as while there has been a recent dip in the census numbers for Irish Americans - dropping from 39.6 million to 32.7 million in the Census Bureau’s 2015 American Community Survey - there’s still a strong showing for those who self-identify as having Irish ancestry in 60 percent of US states (plus the District of Columbia).

The dip is also due to Scots-Irish and those who identify as Northern Irish being counted separately (They represent about 5 million)

Business Insider recently compiled a list of the top ranking ancestries in every US state plus D.C. and Irish came out in at least third place in 31 out of the 51. In many states, it lost out to German, however, which is known to still be the most common ancestry in the US. Irish only came in the number one spot in two states; (unsurprisingly) Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Irish also came in second place in 14 states and in third place in 15 states, including Oregon and Pennsylvania.

It appeared nowhere in the top three in 20 states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, and Texas.

Other common ancestries among the various states were English, Italian, African-American, and Mexican, while many people appear to have simply responded with US or White. Filipino came out on top in Hawaii while American Indian topped the rankings in Alaska and Oklahoma.

You can see the full rankings for every state, below, and be sure to tell us the comments section, below, what state you’re from and whether there’s a large Irish population in your area.

Alabama

African-American

United States

Irish

Alaska

American Indian

German

Irish

Arizona

Mexican

German

English

Arkansas

African-American

United States

White/Caucasian

California

Mexican

German

Irish

Colorado

German

Mexican

Irish

Connecticut

Italian

Irish

Puerto Rican

Delaware

African-American

Irish

United States

District of Columbia

African-American

Other

Irish

Florida

United States

African American

German

Georgia

African-American

United States

English

Hawaii

Filipino

Japanese

Hawaiian

Idaho

English

German

White/Caucasian

Illinois

German

African-American

Mexican

Indiana

German

United States

Irish

Iowa

German

Irish

English

Kansas

German

Irish

English

Kentucky

United States

German

Irish

Louisiana

African-American

French

United States

Maine

English

French

Irish

Maryland

African-American

German

Irish

Massachusetts

Irish

Italian

English

Michigan

German

African-America

Irish

Minnesota

German

Norwegian

Irish

Mississippi

African-American

United States

White/Caucasian

Missouri

German

African-American

United States

Montana

German

Irish

American Indian

Nebraska

German

Irish

Mexican

Nevada

Mexican

German

African-American

New Hampshire

Irish

English

French

New Jersey

Italian

Irish

African-American

New Mexico

Mexican

American Indian

Hispanic

New York

Italian

Irish

African-American

North Carolina

African-American

United States

English

North Dakota

German

Norwegian

American Indian

Ohio

German

African-American

Irish

Oklahoma

American Indian

German

White/Caucasian

Oregon

German

Irish

English

Pennsylvania

German

Irish

Italian

Rhode Island

Italian

Irish

Portuguese

South Carolina

African-American

United States

German

South Dakota

German

Norwegian

American Indian

Tennessee

United States

African-American

Irish

Texas

Mexican

African-American

Irish

Utah

English

German

Mexican

Vermont

English

Irish

United States

Virginia

African-American

United States

German

Washington

German

Irish

Mexican

West Virginia

German

United States

Irish

Wisconsin

German

Irish

Polish

Wyoming

German

English

Irish

