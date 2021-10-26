Irish heritage is strong in 60 percent of US states, being ranked within the top three ancestries in 31 different states.

With a massive 32 million people in the US claiming some kind of Irish ancestry, it should come as no surprise that in 31 US states, Irish is ranked within the top three ancestry groups people report in the census.

Every year, the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey asks millions of Americans questions about their lives; from their economic and social situations, to how they identify and what they regard their ancestry to be.

Read more

The data from 2016, the latest survey made available, is particularly interesting as while there has been a recent dip in the census numbers for Irish Americans - dropping from 39.6 million to 32.7 million in the Census Bureau’s 2015 American Community Survey - there’s still a strong showing for those who self-identify as having Irish ancestry in 60 percent of US states (plus the District of Columbia).

The dip is also due to Scots-Irish and those who identify as Northern Irish being counted separately (They represent about 5 million)

Business Insider recently compiled a list of the top ranking ancestries in every US state plus D.C. and Irish came out in at least third place in 31 out of the 51. In many states, it lost out to German, however, which is known to still be the most common ancestry in the US. Irish only came in the number one spot in two states; (unsurprisingly) Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Irish also came in second place in 14 states and in third place in 15 states, including Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Read more

It appeared nowhere in the top three in 20 states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, and Texas.  

Other common ancestries among the various states were English, Italian, African-American, and Mexican, while many people appear to have simply responded with US or White. Filipino came out on top in Hawaii while American Indian topped the rankings in Alaska and Oklahoma.

You can see the full rankings for every state, below, and be sure to tell us the comments section, below, what state you’re from and whether there’s a large Irish population in your area. 

Trying to find your Irish ancestors or delve deeper into your family's history and genealogy? The Genealogy Event is August 30 - September 1, 2018, in Adare, Co. Limerick. You can find more information HERE.  

Alabama

  • African-American
  • United States
  • Irish

Alaska

  • American Indian
  • German
  • Irish

Arizona

  • Mexican
  • German
  • English

Arkansas

  • African-American
  • United States
  • White/Caucasian

California

  • Mexican
  • German
  • Irish

Colorado

  • German
  • Mexican
  • Irish

Connecticut

  • Italian
  • Irish
  • Puerto Rican

Delaware

  • African-American
  • Irish
  • United States

District of Columbia

  • African-American
  • Other
  • Irish

Florida

  • United States
  • African American
  • German

Georgia

  • African-American
  • United States
  • English

Hawaii

  • Filipino
  • Japanese
  • Hawaiian

Idaho

  • English
  • German
  • White/Caucasian

Read more

Illinois

  • German
  • African-American
  • Mexican

Indiana

  • German
  • United States
  • Irish

Iowa

  • German
  • Irish
  • English

Kansas

  • German
  • Irish
  • English

Kentucky

  • United States
  • German
  • Irish

Louisiana

  • African-American
  • French
  • United States

Maine

  • English
  • French
  • Irish

Maryland

  • African-American
  • German
  • Irish

Massachusetts

  • Irish
  • Italian
  • English

Michigan

  • German
  • African-America
  • Irish

Minnesota

  • German
  • Norwegian
  • Irish

Mississippi

  • African-American
  • United States
  • White/Caucasian

Missouri

  • German
  • African-American
  • United States

Montana

  • German
  • Irish
  • American Indian

Nebraska

  • German
  • Irish
  • Mexican

Nevada

  • Mexican
  • German
  • African-American

New Hampshire

  • Irish
  • English
  • French

New Jersey

  • Italian
  • Irish
  • African-American

New Mexico

  • Mexican
  • American Indian
  • Hispanic

New York

  • Italian
  • Irish
  • African-American

North Carolina

  • African-American
  • United States
  • English

North Dakota

  • German
  • Norwegian
  • American Indian

Ohio

  • German
  • African-American
  • Irish

Oklahoma

  • American Indian
  • German
  • White/Caucasian

Oregon

  • German
  • Irish
  • English

Pennsylvania

  • German
  • Irish
  • Italian

Rhode Island

  • Italian
  • Irish
  • Portuguese

South Carolina

  • African-American
  • United States
  • German

South Dakota

  • German
  • Norwegian
  • American Indian

Tennessee

  • United States
  • African-American
  • Irish

Texas

  • Mexican
  • African-American
  • Irish

Utah

  • English
  • German
  • Mexican

Vermont

  • English
  • Irish
  • United States

Virginia

  • African-American
  • United States
  • German

Washington

  • German
  • Irish
  • Mexican

West Virginia

  • German
  • United States
  • Irish

Wisconsin

  • German
  • Irish
  • Polish

Wyoming

  • German
  • English
  • Irish

H/T: Business Insider

Iht 600x300px with button2

Related: Irish American