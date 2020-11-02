Did you know that American actress Olivia Wilde is an Irish citizen despite not having any Irish blood?

Wilde, who made a name for herself in "The O.C." and "House MD", was born in New York to journalists Andrew and Leslie Cockburn.

Born Olivia Jane Cockburn, she grew up in Washington and spent her summer holidays in Ardmore, County Waterford, before changing her name to Olivia Wilde in honor of Irish writer Oscar Wilde.

Her father Andrew Cockburn was born in London but grew up in County Cork and became an Irish citizen later in life, enabling Wilde to apply for Irish citizenship herself.

The actress had fallen in love with Ireland during the summers she spent there as a child and said that Ireland had a major impact in shaping her career.

"A lot of my growth as a child and a lot of my happiness with the people I was surrounded by in Ireland," she told Ireland Calling.

"It was amazing. I feel like the luckiest child in the world because I got to grow up there. In summer is when you really grow up. During the year, I would go back to the States, and all year long really couldn’t wait to get back to Ardmore."

She said that locals in Ardmore often told her that she was lucky to be growing up in a big American city but that she found Ireland much more fun and interesting than the States.

She later spent a summer in Dublin's Gaiety School for Acting and said that the laid back attitude in Ireland helped to advance her career.

"In Ireland, you can get to know your superiors in a way you can’t in the States. There’s no strict hierarchy. I found myself in a bar with Colm Meaney after a performance, drinking a Guinness and asking him for advice," she told the Times in 2009.