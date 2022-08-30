Census substitutes, church records, and headstone records contribute to the 26k+ added to Co Armagh's genealogy archives.
Are you searching for family history in Co Armagh? We might have another breadcrumb to add to your trail.
Roots Ireland has just added 26,210 Armagh records to their database. Dating from the 17th to the 20th centuries, the historic Irish records contain census substitutes, church records, and headstone records.
Read more
Here's a breakdown of the Co Armagh records recently added on Roots Ireland:
Census substitutes
- 1615 to 1746 - Archbishops of Armagh Rentals
- 1696 - Lurgan Quaker Subscribers
- 1714 - Manor Court Rolls
- 1752 - Rent Rolls
- 1817 to 1827 -Middletown Church of Ireland Poor Lists
- 1824 - Eglish Church of Ireland Church Subscribers
- 1839 - Armagh City Government Valuations
- 1845 - Armagh City Rates & Assessments
- 1849 to 1924 - Vinecash Presbyterian Church Notes
- 1855 to 1870 - Land Court Records
Church Records
- 1821 to 1865 - Seagoe Church of Ireland - Baptisms, Marriages, Deaths
- 1824 to 1860 - St. Aidans Kilmore Church of Ireland - Deaths
- 1804 to 1827 - Mountnorris Presbyterian - Baptisms & Marriages
- 1845 to 1882 - Killylea Church of Ireland - Burials
Headstone inscriptions
- Derrynoose - St. John’s COI Madden - Church of Ireland
- Derrynoose - St. John’s COI Madden - Roman Catholic
- Derrynoose - St Mochuas RC - Roman Catholic
- Keady - Ballymacnab Old RC - Roman Catholic
- Killevy - Killevy Old RCRoman Catholic
- Killevy - Lissummon RC - Roman Catholic
- Killevy - St Peter’s & St Paul’s RC Bessbrook - Roman Catholic
- Kilmore - St Aidan’s Kilmore - Interdenominational
- Lisnadill - Redbarns Presbyterian - Presbyterian
- Lisnadill - St Johns Lisnadill - Church of Ireland
- Mullaghbrack - St James RC Mullabrack - Roman Catholic
- Mullaghbrack - St John’s COI Markethill - Church of Ireland
Irish Family History Foundation
Roots Ireland is brought to the public by the Irish Family History Foundation. The Irish Family History Foundation has been the coordinating body for a network of county genealogy centers and family history societies on the island of Ireland for over thirty years.
The genealogy centers’ databases include parish church records of baptisms, marriages, and deaths, many civil records, census returns, and gravestone inscriptions. Millions of these records are searchable online, providing a unique resource for family historians not available on any other website. New records are added as the computerization of sources continues in the local genealogy centers.
For more, visit RootsIreland.ie.
Love Irish history? Share your favorite stories with other history buffs in the IrishCentral History Facebook group.
Comments