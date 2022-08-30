Census substitutes, church records, and headstone records contribute to the 26k+ added to Co Armagh's genealogy archives.

Are you searching for family history in Co Armagh? We might have another breadcrumb to add to your trail.

Roots Ireland has just added 26,210 Armagh records to their database. Dating from the 17th to the 20th centuries, the historic Irish records contain census substitutes, church records, and headstone records.

Here's a breakdown of the Co Armagh records recently added on Roots Ireland:

Census substitutes

1615 to 1746 - Archbishops of Armagh Rentals

1696 - Lurgan Quaker Subscribers

1714 - Manor Court Rolls

1752 - Rent Rolls

1817 to 1827 -Middletown Church of Ireland Poor Lists

1824 - Eglish Church of Ireland Church Subscribers

1839 - Armagh City Government Valuations

1845 - Armagh City Rates & Assessments

1849 to 1924 - Vinecash Presbyterian Church Notes

1855 to 1870 - Land Court Records

Church Records

1821 to 1865 - Seagoe Church of Ireland - Baptisms, Marriages, Deaths

1824 to 1860 - St. Aidans Kilmore Church of Ireland - Deaths

1804 to 1827 - Mountnorris Presbyterian - Baptisms & Marriages

1845 to 1882 - Killylea Church of Ireland - Burials

Headstone inscriptions

Derrynoose - St. John’s COI Madden - Church of Ireland

Derrynoose - St. John’s COI Madden - Roman Catholic

Derrynoose - St Mochuas RC - Roman Catholic

Keady - Ballymacnab Old RC - Roman Catholic

Killevy - Killevy Old RCRoman Catholic

Killevy - Lissummon RC - Roman Catholic

Killevy - St Peter’s & St Paul’s RC Bessbrook - Roman Catholic

Kilmore - St Aidan’s Kilmore - Interdenominational

Lisnadill - Redbarns Presbyterian - Presbyterian

Lisnadill - St Johns Lisnadill - Church of Ireland

Mullaghbrack - St James RC Mullabrack - Roman Catholic

Mullaghbrack - St John’s COI Markethill - Church of Ireland

Irish Family History Foundation

Roots Ireland is brought to the public by the Irish Family History Foundation. The Irish Family History Foundation has been the coordinating body for a network of county genealogy centers and family history societies on the island of Ireland for over thirty years.

The genealogy centers’ databases include parish church records of baptisms, marriages, and deaths, many civil records, census returns, and gravestone inscriptions. Millions of these records are searchable online, providing a unique resource for family historians not available on any other website. New records are added as the computerization of sources continues in the local genealogy centers.

