Sloinne, an Irish language surname database, can help you learn about the origins of your last name.

Early March marks Seachtain na Gaelige, the celebration of Irish language, a perfect time to discover if there's an Irish language version of your surname.

Read more: Where are you from? Find out using these Irish surname maps online

A database called Sloinne, which means 'surname' in Irish and is run by Foras na Gaeilge, can show you the Irish origins of your English family name (or, vice versa, the English translation of your Irish surname).

Typing your name into the search field reveals the translation and variations of your name and the origins behind it.

For example, I learned that “Langan” means “Descendant of longán' (diminutive of long, long, tall); the name (1) of an Ulster family who were anciently chiefs of west uí breasail, in co. Armagh, and are now very numerous in Mayo; and (2) of an ecclesiastical family who were erenaghs of Ardpatrick, in Co. Limerick, and patrician stewards of Munster."

"After the destruction of the monastery of Ardpatrick, the family dispersed through Limerick, Kerry, and Cork. In the last century, the O'Longans of Cork were a distinguished family of scribes and poets. see Ó Luingeáin, (Sloinnte Gaedheal is Gall ).”

Irish versions of my last name include Ó Langáin, Ó Longáin, and Ó Luingeáin, and English language variations, some of which I had never seen before, include O Langan, Long, Langin, and Longan.

Who knew?! Check out Sloinne for some insight into your family names!

Read more: What are the top 100 Irish last names?

* Originally published in 2016, updated in March 2020

Did you find an Irish language version of your surname? Share in the comments!