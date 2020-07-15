Genealogist Barry Griffin used data from the 1901 and 1911 Irish censuses to plot out surnames on the map of Ireland

More than 6000 Irish surnames are included on a website compiled by genealogist Barry Griffin that lets users explore where in Ireland the surname was concentrated.

Using data compiled from Ireland's 1901 and 1911 censuses, Griffin has pieced together information on thousands of Irish surnames.

Where in Ireland each surname was most concentrated, the popularity of each surname, the religion associated with the name, as well as the language(s) spoken by people with the surname are all metrics featured on Griffin's site.

Griffin has also compiled tables where you can learn the languages spoken by each surname, as well as the religion each surname identified with.

The database is sure to be a worthy tool for those researching their Irish genealogy.

On his website, Griffin writes: “With regard to the values after each surname, the first value is the number of people in Ireland with this surname in 1901 and the second value is that surname's rank in 1901, i.e. Murphy is ranked 1st since it was the most common surname in 1901.”

Griffin adds: “Not all surnames are covered at the moment since it takes time to generate the maps.”

People searching for surnames not included on the site are encouraged to reach out to Griffin on his Facebook page.

"Despite missing surnames, all rankings are correct and take into consideration the missing surnames," says Griffin.

Users of the new database should note that surnames are sorted according to the last capital letter in the name. So for example, McCann is sorted under C.

Be sure to check out Griffin’s Facebook page and website during your Irish genealogical research journey.

