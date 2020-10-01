With up 80 million people around the world claiming Irish ancestry, IrishCentral's Family Heritage Month has a lot to celebrate!

This October, IrishCentral will be publishing a series of articles celebrating Irish family heritage, from genealogy and personal tales to interesting Irish names.

But we want to hear from you, our loyal IrishCentral readers, as well!

This one is easy - or at least we think so - what’s your favorite Irish name?

Irish names are probably the easiest way to pay homage to you and your family's Irish roots and Irish heritage, no matter how near or distant they may be.

Do you go for traditional Irish language names, such as Aoife, Aodhan, Daithi, and Dearbhla?

Or maybe you prefer Irish names that are a bit easier to sound out for non-Irish people, like Shane, Shannon, Cara, or Connor?

Perhaps you’re partial to names that are traditionally surnames in Ireland, like Ryan, Kelly, Casey, Doyle, or Kennedy!

Or maybe you’re Catholic and like to pay homage to saints like Bridget, Patrick, Brendan, or Dymphna?

Whatever it is - let us know in our newest IrishCentral readers survey, below! We’ll be rounding up the answers and sharing them with our audience in the coming weeks.

Create your own user feedback survey

We also want to hear from you about the stories behind your Irish name! Who are you named after? Why is choosing an Irish name important to you? Does your family have any traditional naming patterns? We kindly invite you, our readers, to sign up for IrishCentral Storytellers and share these tales.