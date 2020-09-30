With up 80 million people around the world claiming Irish ancestry, IrishCentral's Family Heritage Month has a lot to celebrate!

This October, IrishCentral will be publishing a series of articles celebrating Irish family heritage, from genealogy and personal tales to interesting Irish names.

We also want to hear from IrishCentral's readers. Do you have a heritage story to tell? Have you been searching for your Irish roots? Have you had successes you'd like to share? Or perhaps you've been lucky enough to connect with your Irish relatives? We'd like to invite our readers to sign up for IrishCentral Storytellers and share these tales.

The population of Ireland is about 6.9 million, but it is estimated that 50 to 80 million people around the world have Irish forebears, making the Irish Diaspora one of the largest of any nation.

Every ancestor we have has left their mark on us and has been the formation of tradition and culture within our lives. There is a certain comfort in knowing where we came from, and this Irish Family Heritage Month we want to encourage our readers to delve into their own histories and discover the people who came together to make us who we are today.

The Irish, of course, are known for their gift of the gab and storytelling, and what stories could be more important? Our family history tells us who we are, and where we’re from, and what great line of ancestors we all come from.

So, this October stay tuned to IrishCentral's genealogy page to keep up-to-date on the latest stories or sign up to IrishCentral's Storytellers to tell your own yarn and celebrate your Irish family heritage.