'Bygone days of Ireland' is based on the work, customs, and pastimes that were common in the rural part of the country in the early 20th century.

Set mainly in Galway the video covers a variety of activities. From stone wall building, St. Brigid's cross making, corn cutting with scythes to rural festivals are just some of the customs covered.

The documentary does a brilliant job of showcasing how the Irish people at the time lived off the land and custom built many things by hand. Though it's clear the hard work and dedication that's needed for the tasks.

Watch part one of 'Bygone Days of Ireland' here:

Watching the video you not only get a sense of rural living but also what the lifestyle, clothing and mannerism of the time was like.

Watch part two of 'Bygone Days of Ireland' here: