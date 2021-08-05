For all the folks out there who don’t want to be bothered with getting a Covid vaccine, Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan is offering some advice – get the shot(s)!

Last week Nicola posted a photo on her social media where she donned a clever "Kiss Me I'm Irish and Vaccinated" t-shirt.

“Coming to you in my very gorgeous T-shirt (thank you @camillavalerie) to let you know I’m double-vaxxed and I think if you can, you should be too,” she wrote.

Coming to you in my very gorgeous T-shirt let you know I’m double-vaxxed and I think if you can you should be too 💚 If you don’t want to listen to me cos I’m not a medical professional that’s cool! Listen to an epidemiologist they say the best prevent death and serious (contd) pic.twitter.com/1QREt4wcHN — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) July 23, 2021

“If you don’t want to listen to me cos I’m not a medical professional, that’s cool! Listen to an epidemiologist; they say the best way to prevent death, and serious illness from Covid-and to limit its spread, is to get the vaccine.

“Also-for every 1 vaccine administered in a low income country 117 are given in a high income country. So if you’ve been privileged enough to get yours, please consider donating one to someone in need. I did so through @unicefireland #GetAVaccineGiveAVaccine scheme, there’s a link in my bio and stories if you’d like to join me. Stay healthy, much love.”

So if you’ve been privileged enough to get yours please consider donating one to someone in need, I did it through @unicefireland #GetAVaccineGiveAVaccine scheme which you can donate to here:https://t.co/o66yl6NCY3 Stay healthy, much love 💚 — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) July 23, 2021

Nicola has been tweeting lots of common sense stuff about the vaccines, but she’s right that people may not listen because she’s an actress.

That line of thinking hasn't stopped fellow Irish actor Liam Neeson, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, from launching the "Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine" Irish campaign back in June.

*This column first appeared in the August 4 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.