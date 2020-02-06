Pining for the love of an Irish girl? Here are top tips from an Irish cailín living in the USA on how to engage with Irish women.

Irish women are a force to be reckoned with. We have evolved through the decades into an independent, intelligent and ambitious group. However, our rules of engagement can differ from norms here in the United States. So, best to school yourself in our ways means, and desires before attempting to woo a lovely Irish girl.

Here are a few guidelines.

1. The Emerald Isle…Google it!

Ireland is a small island on the cusp of Europe. No, we don’t live in the dark ages, and yes, we have electricity, the Internet and sushi.

If you are going to impress an Irish girl then you need to have a scant knowledge of European geography. Before complimenting us on how well we speak English, take into account that it is in fact our first language.

Perhaps you have not been lucky enough to travel to Ireland, or venture to Europe. However one should express a desire to visit our green pastures.

2. Irish heritage

Of course, you’re Irish! Aren’t we all.

If you insist on telling the world that you have Irish heritage, then please do your homework. It is not OK to claim lineage and then fail to point out which county your ancestors hailed from. Even a guess is better than “Umm I think somewhere in the South.”

If you are tempted to lie about your lineage then throw some Mediterranean countries into the mix also. Maybe you're half Italian/Sicilian.

3. Date settings

Where do you bring an Irish lady on a date?

For a first date, the movies are out of the running. We like to talk. We are a nation of talkers, loquacious to the core. So, best to bring the lady somewhere you can have some good banter. Dinner, drinks, maybe even a walk in the park.

Be imaginative. Use your extended knowledge of your home country to your advantage here.

4. Terms of endearment

Try. where possible. to remain endearing without overuse of nauseating terms such as honey, sweetie, baby, etc. You are just getting to know each other, and chances are you don’t even know each other's last names. No need for over-the-top labels.

Generally, Irish women are not very good at taking compliments so go easy on the charm. There should be subtlety involved. If you tell an Irish girl she is beautiful, sexy, etc. she is not going to know where to look. Instead, offer mild flattery such as “Your eyes are very pretty.” Our pale skin and freckles are a somewhat touchy subject, especially when we are constantly surrounded by American bronzed goddesses. Do not point out the fact that even though it’s the height of summer we still look as white as a ghost.



5. Drinking habits

If by chance there is alcohol involved, take it easy on the gargle. You are not going to impress an Irish girl by getting rat-arsed. Chances are we can and will drink you under the table. So before disaster, admit defeat and take it one drink at a time. In Ireland, light beer is seen as a woman’s drink so perhaps don’t order a Bud Light!

6. Be chivalrous

Work that American charm that you’re famous for. Hold open doors, offer to pay for drinks/dinner. Irish men are known for many things, but American men definitely trump them in terms of chivalry. So put all those good habits your mother taught you to work.



7. Some final don’ts

Do not mention Riverdance, the IRA, or Bono. These topics of conversation will not whip your date into a verbal frenzy. Try to avoid religion and politics also. We are very feisty by nature so it’s not a good idea to get us fired up at this early stage.



All in all, we are not that complicated. We like good banter and a beer. Try not to mention the fact that you still live with your parents and that you don’t know how much your car loan repayments are because your parents pay for them. You need to come across as the stereotypical American man of strength and courage. Just keep these helpful hints in mind and the Irish ladies should be lapping it up.

* Originally published in 2010.