Baileys has launched two new limited-edition treats, Strawberries and Cream Chocolates and Red Velvet Cupcake flavor Irish cream, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The limited edition milk chocolates, which are enclosed in a heart-shaped shell, are described as the perfect blend of vanilla and fresh strawberries with the taste of Baileys Cream Liquor.

Read More: This Irish Cream dessert recipe layers Baileys, Oreos, and chocolate pudding!

"Our chocolatiers have been very busy perfecting this glorious combination and we're delighted to be able to introduce Baileys Strawberries and Cream Chocolates in time for Valentine's Day," said Katie Byrne, the Baileys Chocolates Brand Manager.

The chocolate gift box includes nine foil-covered hearts, making it a perfect gift for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.

Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake flavor Irish cream, the latest limited-edition flavor from the company, is described as “the perfect blend of light, fluffy red velvet cupcakes folded into mouth-watering Baileys Original Irish cream.”

Read More: Delicious Baileys Irish cream cheesecake recipe

The liqueur can be enjoyed straight from the fridge, poured over ice cream, or even made into a delicious boozy hot chocolate, as shown in Baileys' how-to video guide.

Both treats are hitting stores in time for February 14.

H/T: The Irish Post, Her.ie

Will you be picking up some of these Valentine's Day Baileys treats? Let us know in the comments!