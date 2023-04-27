The Craic Fest's Craic Session is bringing serious star power to The Wolfhound in Astoria, Queens tomorrow night, Friday, April 28, starting at 7 pm.

Brad Heidi has been revealed as a special guest for Friday night's event that will headline Irish superstar Loah with support from Irish singer-songwriter Aoife Scott.

Galway-based Heidi is a megawatt talent from Northern Ireland (you'll hear the accent when he sings) who combines serious songwriting with truly soaring vocals. The multiple award winner (a Hot Press Irish Local Hero winner this year) is a major Irish up-and-comer and exactly the kind of catch-them-on-the-rise talent that the Craic Fest loves to promote.

“We love acts that are Irish and new to New York and on their way up,” Craic Fest director Terence Mulligan tells IrishCentral.

“We are delighted to have him as a surprise opening act for Loah and for Aoife Scott, it puts the icing on the cake and it's going to be a great night.”

Starting off as a stop-you-in-your-tracks busker in Co Galway, Heidi is best known for breakthrough songs like "Hearts Get Broken."

Giving a platform to new, emerging, and established talent and creating community for the Irish arts in New York, Friday night's Craic Session is going to be the best gig you attend this year and it's going to be hard to get a ticket soon so get a jump on it to avoid disappointment. I'll see you down there myself, I know a good night out when I see one.

Hosted by the Cultural Immigrant Initiative funded by council member Julie Won from Queens, the grant brings together Irish and other immigrant voices to celebrate their diversity in the most diverse borough in the world.

You can RSVP for The Craic Fest's Craic Session at The Wolfhound in Astoria, Queens on Friday, April 28 online here.