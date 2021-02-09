President Biden's administration has released 72 new photos showing how the POTUS and Vice President Kamala Harris are settling into life in the White House.

Seventy-two new photographed, released by the White House Flickr account, illustrate how President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are settled into their roles and life in the White House during their first week.

The photographs in "Week One Highlights", mostly taken by the Chief Official White House Photographer Adam Schultz. The photos show life inside the White House in Biden’s first week, primarily on inauguration day.

The photos show glimpses of normal life, such as Biden stoking the fire in the oval office or being greeted by his dogs, Champ and Major, on the lawn and hugging the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

They also show Biden laughing while he speaks to the Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson from the Oval Office. According to the White House, during the call Biden had "conveyed his intention to strengthen the special relationship between our countries and revitalize transatlantic ties, underscoring the critical role of NATO to our collective defense and shared values.

In a touching photo taken on Inauguration Day, Jan 20, Biden hugs his wife, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, from behind as the United States Marine band plays, welcoming them to the White House.

White House Flickr

The White House Flickr was established by Pete Souza, Barack Obama’s official photographer in 2009. Since then it has become the primary source for the public to view photos taken by the White House photography staff.

Following Obama's time in the White House, his administration's images were moved to a separate account when former president Donald Trump took the Oval Office. During his time, Shealah Craighead served as the Chief Official White House Photographer. While the Trump White House Flickr account has now been archived more than 14,995 photos remain available online.