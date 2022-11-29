Wendy’s, the iconic American hamburger brand, has announced plans to enter the Irish market to further expand its brand presence across Europe.

Wendy’s says it is actively seeking well-established franchisee candidates in Ireland "to help Wendy’s reach its full potential."

With more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide, including 25 in the UK, Wendy’s says it has an ambitious strategy to accelerate global growth using its franchising model.

“Quality is at the core of everything we do, including our food and our people," Abigail Pringle, President, International & Chief Development Officer of The Wendy’s Company, said.

"As we continue to expand our international footprint, we are focused on building long-term relationships with franchisees in Ireland who want to grow with us, share our values and reflect the communities in which we operate.

“We are committed to serving high-quality, great-tasting food, and intend to offer our wide range of craveable menu options, including our famous square hamburgers made with fresh beef patties and served hot off the grill.”

Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy's opened the first Wendy’s restaurant in 1969 with an unwavering commitment to serve fresh, high-quality food at a fair price in a comfortable atmosphere. The global quick-service restaurant brand based in Columbus, Ohio in the US is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes, and the Frosty dessert.

Both the name “Wendy’s” and the Cameo logo – the little red-headed girl with pigtails – were inspired by one of Thomas's daughters.

Today, with more than 50 years of success in the quick-service restaurant industry, Wendy’s says it remains committed to honoring Dave’s long-standing legacy.

To support its search, Wendy's has partnered with Platinum Wave, a consulting firm with more than 20 years of building franchises for UK and international markets. For those interested in learning more about Wendy’s franchising opportunities in Ireland, the United Kingdom, or other European markets, you can contact Steve Lampshire at steve@platinumwave.co.uk.

For more details on franchising with Wendy’s, you can email InternationalFranchising@wendys.com.