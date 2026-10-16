Ireland's Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said on Friday he expects more arrests to be made as part of the murder investigation into the arson attack on a Waterford home that killed two parents and their two children, and critically injured two other children.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Commissioner Kelly described Tuesday morning's arson attack as an "absolutely horrendous crime."

Kelly said a "full homicide investigation" is underway, adding: "We made significant progress in the last number of days." He said seven searches of houses have taken place, and that Gardaí have seized a number of items in connection with the investigation.

"As you all know, we have two people in custody currently," he continued. "We do anticipate further arrests in this case.

"I spoke to the lead investigator myself this morning; we're quite satisfied as to the direction the investigation is going.

"Needless to say, we'll keep going with the investigation. We've given every resource to it; I'm getting briefs, obviously, practically on an hourly basis."

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"Watershed moment"

Also speaking about the arson attack on Friday, Ireland's Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan said: "What's fuelling this is drugs, and it's a watershed moment.

"But it has to be a watershed moment not just for An Garda Síochána or Government or politicians; it has to be for the public as well.

"People who are this weekend taking cocaine need to recognize that they are funding organized crime that's murdering people for debts of €20,000.

"So, this is a watershed moment, but people need to look at their own personal behavior as well because by taking drugs, by funding the drugs industry, you're funding the horrific events we saw in Waterford."

The matter of "drug debts" was previously raised by John James English, son of Waterford arson victim Philip English. John James told RTÉ News he believes his father, stepmother, and brothers were killed because of someone else's drug debt.

He claims he knows who was involved in Tuesday's fatal attack, adding that he is not scared of them. He said his family was not involved in drugs, and that they were innocent people who were targeted over someone else's €20,000 debt, which he believes is related to cocaine.

"€20,000 worth of a debt, is that worth nearly five lives?" John James remarked.

He later said in a public social media post that the debt wasn't his, telling readers to "get facts right." He said he went public because it's been "going on a long, long time now."

Waterford arson attack and investigation

On Tuesday morning, Gardaí confirmed that they and emergency services had attended a fire at a residence at 7 Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford shortly after 5 am.

Two adults - Philip and Kim English - and their two children - Callum English, 12, and Jayden English, 9 - were all killed in the fire. Post-mortems on the four deceased have been completed; the results are not being released due to "operational reasons."

Two of Philip and Kim's other children, a 14-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were hospitalized following the fire. Gardaí said on Thursday they remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Family Liaison Officers continue to engage with the bereaved family, who have been updated, Gardaí said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, An Garda Síochána commenced a murder investigation into what they described as "the arson attack and fatal house fire."

Chief Superintendent Pettit of the Waterford/ Kilkenny Garda Division said in a statement on Tuesday and reiterated in another statement on Wednesday: "An Garda Síochána believe that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately."

Pettit added on Wednesday: "There are people in the community who know the person or persons who carried out this arson attack in which four people have been murdered."

On Thursday, Gardaí announced that a male in his 20s and a female in her 30s had been arrested that afternoon in relation to the investigation for alleged offences contrary to section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Both individuals were detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in a Garda Station in the Garda Eastern Region.

According to RTÉ News, the two people who were arrested can be detained for up to seven days. As of Friday evening, Gardaí had not provided an official update as to whether or not the duo will be charged or released.

Gardaí continue their appeal for information about the fatal arson attack.

Read more Waterford murder investigation launched after four people killed in arson attack on house

Also on Thursday, funeral arrangements for Philip, Kim (nee Companjen), Callum, and Jayden were announced via a notice on RIP.ie.

The parents and their two children will lie in repose at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Centre in Co Waterford on Sunday afternoon. A requiem Mass, which will be livestreamed, is set to be held in the Sacred Heart Church on Monday afternoon, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery, Waterford.

The family has requested donations to Crumlin Children's Hospital, where the two other English children remain in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a cousin of Philip English has launched a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses. As of Friday evening, it has raised more than €60k.