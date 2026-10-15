Two people have been arrested in relation to Tuesday morning's arson attack at a domestic residence in Waterford City, which killed four members of the English family, including two children.

The two people, one male aged in his 20s and one female aged in her 30s, were arrested on Thursday afternoon for alleged offences contrary to section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

Both individuals were detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in a Garda Station in the Garda Eastern Region.

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Waterford murder investigation

On Tuesday morning, Gardaí confirmed that they and emergency services had attended a fire at a residence at 7 Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford shortly after 5 am.

Two adults - Philip and Kim English - and their two children - Callum English, 12, and Jayden English, 9 - were all killed in the fire. Post-mortems on the four deceased have been completed; the results are not being released due to "operational reasons."

Two of Philip and Kim's other children, a 14-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were hospitalized following the fire. Gardaí said on Thursday they remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Family Liaison Officers continue to engage with the bereaved family, who have been updated, Gardaí said on Thursday.

Read more Waterford murder investigation launched after four people killed in arson attack on house

On Tuesday, An Garda Síochána commenced a murder investigation into what they described as "the arson attack and fatal house fire."

Chief Superintendent Pettit of the Waterford/ Kilkenny Garda Division said in a statement on Tuesday and reiterated in another statement on Wednesday: "An Garda Síochána believe that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately."

Pettit added on Wednesday: "There are people in the community who know the person or persons who carried out this arson attack in which four people have been murdered."

Gardaí further said on Wednesday: "The investigation is intense in nature and very active, with multiple searches being carried out across a number of premises in Waterford city yesterday [Tuesday] evening.

"A number of electronic devices and vehicles have been seized which are now subject of technical examination."

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to anyone who may have information on "the murderous attack" to contact the Garda investigation team at Waterford Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána that you know.

Gardaí are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Birch Avenue, Birchwood, between 4:30 am and 5:30 am on Tuesday, or anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Birchwood or the adjoining roads at that time who may have dashcam footage or images.

Read more Waterford family killed in Tuesday's arson attack previously had car vandalized

Drug debts

Thursday's arrests come the day after Philip English's son John James told RTÉ News he believes his father, stepmother, and brothers were killed because of someone else's drug debt.

He claims he knows who was involved in Tuesday's fatal attack, adding that he is not scared of them. He said his family was not involved in drugs, and that they were innocent people who were targeted over someone else's €20,000 debt, which is believes is related to cocaine.

"€20,000 worth of a debt, is that worth nearly five lives?" John James remarked.

He later said in a public social media post that the debt wasn't his, telling readers to "get facts right." He said he went public because it's been "going on a long, long time now."

Funeral arrangements for the English family

Later on Thursday, funeral arrangements for Philip, Kim (nee Companjen), Callum, and Jayden were announced via a notice on RIP.ie.

The parents and their two children will lie in repose at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Centre in Co Waterford on Sunday afternoon. A requiem Mass, which will be livestreamed, is set to be held in the Sacred Heart Church on Monday afternoon, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery, Waterford.

The family has requested donations to Crumlin Children's Hospital, where the two other English children remain in critical condition.