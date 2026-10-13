Philip and Kim English, the parents who were named locally as two of the four victims of Tuesday morning's arson attack in Waterford City, told WLR FM in 2023 how their car had been apparently vandalized.

The English's car was doused in gloss paint in August 2023, just over three years before they and two of their four children were killed in Tuesday morning's arson attack on their home in the Birchwood area of Waterford City.

"Someone came along and threw paint on it," Philip told WLR host Damien Tiernan of his family's damaged car in August 2023.

"I'm disgusted, I don't know how anyone can do this to anybody," Kim said, adding: "I have children; I need that car for the kids for school, appointments."

Philip and Kim told WLR FM at the time that nothing like that had happened to them before, and that they had never been threatened before.

"I'm sure someone knows what happened," Philip said, with Kim adding: "They knew what they were doing."

Philip said he contacted Gardaí when he discovered his car had been damaged, and that Gardaí took statements from them as well as photographs of the car.

"It's not fair for anyone to go through anything like this," Philip told WLR.

On Tuesday, Tiernan posted on social media: "Kim and Philip English RIP."

He added: "And two of their lovely, lovely children."

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Murder investigation

On Tuesday morning, Gardaí confirmed that they and emergency services had attended a fire at a residence in the Birchwood area of Waterford City shortly after 5 am.

Two adults and two children were killed in the fire, while two other children were hospitalized at Children's Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin in critical condition.

Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit of the Waterford/Kilkenny Garda Division confirmed later on Tuesday that the two deceased adults were parents to the two deceased children. It is understood they are also the parents of the two injured children.

While Gardaí have yet to publicly confirm the identities of the victims, the deceased adults have been named locally as Philip and Kim English, while the two deceased children have been named as Callum English and Jayden English.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that a murder investigation into what they described as "the arson attack and fatal house fire" had commenced.

"An Garda Síochána believe that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately," Pettit said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gardaí did not suggest a link between the 2023 vandalism and Tuesday's fatal arson attack.

"Brutal and heinous act"

There was an outpouring of grief on Tuesday not only in Co Waterford, but nationally in Ireland.

"I strongly condemn the harrowing attack in Waterford early this morning which has resulted in the loss of four lives including two children," Ireland's Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan said in a statement.

"I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the bereaved. My thoughts are also with the two young children in hospital.

"This shocking event has had a very significant impact not just on the people of Waterford but on the whole country.

"There is no place in a civilised society for such a heinous act of violence.

"I have spoken with the Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, who has assured me that a murder investigation, supported by the National Bureau for Criminal Investigation, is underway.

"I am confident those responsible for this brutal and heinous act will be brought to justice to face the full rigour of the law.

"I join An Garda Síochána in appealing to anyone with information to come forward."

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed the "evolving situation" in Waterford, noting that his fellow TDs would be "united in shock, and indeed horror, as the news emerged."

He said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone in this Dáil and across government are with the family, the wider community in Waterford, the first responders, on whom we have to take a moment to reflect because the trauma that they encountered when they went to that house this morning cannot be comprehended and will leave an impact, and with the staff in the hospital in terms of the emergency situation they had to deal with.

"It puts the important role of public servants in our minds when we think of the first responders."

The Taoiseach said "all supports will be provided to the community," including counselling supports for children in the local school and neighborhood, as well as wider counselling services.