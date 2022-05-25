Walk21 Ireland, a summit that celebrates walking and re-thinking the future of cities, is coming to Dublin.

Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), in partnership with the Government of Ireland, is proud to host Walk21 Ireland from 19-23 September 2022.

Since the first Walk21 Conference in London 22 years ago, cities across the world have made their communities better for walking and hosted the conference, and now it's Ireland's turn!

Walk21 Ireland will bring together leading international visionaries and changemakers from across the world with local environmental experts, community and youth activists, academics, and politicians to share the very best of ideas and explore how walking can play a role in building a resilient, healthy, sustainable and safe future for all.

This year's conference theme is "The Decade to Change", which aims to inspire countries across the globe to invest in walking as a mode of achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The importance of the youth voice in leading the way on climate change will be reflected in the program with a Youth Forum kickstarting the conference.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan T.D., commented: “Walking is the glue that holds our transport network together. Walking enables us to socialize, exercise and travel. When given care and attention, walking and pedestrianization schemes have the power to rejuvenate our towns and villages and breathe life back into local communities.

"The Walk21 Conference will provide us with incredible insight and knowledge on the best ways we can encourage more walking and to learn about the progress being made across the country"

The conference will be fully hybrid – online and in person - meaning anyone can join in to explore ideas and cities around Ireland. Find out more information here.