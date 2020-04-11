Staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in County Louth celebrated on Friday after their first COVID-19 patient was discharged from intensive care.

The hospital shared a stirring video on Twitter which showed the patient being wheeled out of the ICU to cheers and raucous applause from the hospital staff.

The patient was able to muster an encouraging and uplifting wave to the applauding staff as he was wheeled out of intensive care.

The Drogheda hospital staff said that the recovery was only possible "due to the phenomenal work ethic of all the team."

It has been a harrowing week for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after a staff member died from COVID-19 last weekend. Beena George, 58, was a nurse at the hospital who was undergoing treatment for stage-4 cancer when she contracted the Coronavirus. She died on Sunday, April 5.

The uplifting video brings some much-needed good news at a time when the number of Coronavirus cases in Ireland tops 8,000 and the death toll stands at 288.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar extended lockdown measures until May 5 in order to curb the spread of the virus and health experts expect Ireland to hit its peak over the coming days.

Unsurprisingly, given the positive nature of the video, the tweet has garnered widespread praise on social media and it has been liked more than 7,000 times and retweeted almost 1,000 times.

