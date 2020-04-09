Irish music legends U2 have donated €10 million ($10.9 million) to support Irish healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The money will be used to source and supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), a spokesperson told the PA.

The donation is linked to a large consignment of medical supplies that arrived in Dublin Airport earlier this week.

Avolon, an Irish aircraft leasing company, offered one of its planes to the HSE 11 days ago to bring the vital cargo to Ireland.

The cargo included 40 ventilators, 60,000 goggles, 20,000 facemasks and over one million disposable gloves.

Emmet Moloney of Avolon told RTÉ that the company wanted to support the on the frontlines of the Irish healthcare service.

"This entire project was conceived and executed in just ten days. We want to support the remarkable people on the front lines of our healthcare services.

"Avolon is an Irish company. "We're proud and privileged to play our part in that."

The consignment was a collaboration between Avolon, the HSE, the Irish Embassy in China, the Irish Industrial Development Authority, and Cork-based manufacturing company PCH.

Avolon is currently looking to fund a second cargo flight to bring more PPE and other vital medical equipment to Ireland.

Building on yesterday's successful delivery of #PPE to @HSELive, we are launching a campaign to fund a further cargo flight to support frontline staff and services fighting #COVID19. We plan to fly 40 tonnes of vital #PPE to Ireland - please donate here: https://t.co/jxAJBIyK3d pic.twitter.com/GI3SygpWhB — Avolon (@avolon_aero) April 8, 2020

The Irish Government is already spending more than €200 million on PPE during the COVID-19 crisis, equal to a 13-year supply of the equipment in normal times.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he welcomed all private initiatives that increased Ireland's stock of vital equipment.

"We'd rather be using it than looking for it. And, when all this is over, we can build a stockpile and help out other countries in need too," Varadkar said in a tweet.

The HSE said that it couldn't comment on private transactions but said: "All products procured are checked to ensure they meet the highest international standards before being transported."

