Tomi Reichental, the Holocaust survivor who transformed personal tragedy into a lifelong mission of education and reconciliation, has died at the age of 90. The Dublin resident, who survived the horrors of Bergen-Belsen as a child and later dedicated himself to ensuring future generations would never forget the Holocaust, leaves behind a remarkable legacy that touched thousands of lives in Ireland and beyond.

Born in Slovakia in 1935, Tomi Reichental was just nine years old when he, his mother, brother, grandmother, and other family members were deported to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Nazi Germany. More than 30 members of his family were murdered during the Holocaust, including relatives who perished in concentration camps across Europe.

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After the war, Reichental rebuilt his life and moved to Ireland in 1959, where he settled in Dublin, married, raised a family, and became an Irish citizen. For decades, he rarely spoke publicly about what he had endured as a child. Even members of his own family knew little about the full extent of his experiences.

That silence eventually gave way to a determination to bear witness.

Beginning in the early 2000s, Reichental emerged as one of Ireland's most prominent Holocaust educators. Through his memoir "I Was a Boy in Belsen", documentaries including "Till the Tenth Generation and Condemned to Remember", and countless public appearances, he shared his story with audiences across Ireland and internationally. He is estimated to have spoken to well over 100,000 students, bringing the reality of the Holocaust to life in classrooms, community centers, and public forums.

His message was always rooted in the belief that remembering the past was essential to protecting the future.

Speaking at the European Parliament in recent years, Reichental reflected on his experiences in Bergen-Belsen, saying, "I was there. I suffered. I saw it and experienced the horror of the Holocaust." He frequently challenged Holocaust denial and urged younger generations to stand against hatred and intolerance wherever they encountered it.

Ireland's President Catherine Connolly led tributes in Ireland honoring Reichental's life and work, describing him as a figure whose impact extended far beyond his personal story.

"Tomi made an exceptional contribution to Irish society, bringing his personal experience of Bergen-Belsen and of his family's suffering in the Holocaust to public attention and, through his experiences, made a very significant contribution to the causes of peace and understanding," Connolly said.

The Jewish Representative Council of Ireland described Reichental as one of the country's most influential voices on remembrance and education.

"Tomi was one of Ireland's most remarkable voices of remembrance, education and humanity," the council said in a statement following his death.

The organization noted that after surviving Bergen-Belsen as a child, Reichental devoted much of his later life to ensuring that future generations understood "the dangers of hatred, prejudice and indifference."

It added that for decades he shared his testimony with students and communities throughout Ireland, touching countless lives through "his honesty, dignity, and unwavering belief in the importance of memory and reconciliation."

In one of the statement's most moving passages, the council said Reichental was "not only a survivor; he was a teacher, a witness, and a cherished member of Irish society," adding that his contribution to Holocaust education and the fight against antisemitism and racism leaves a lasting legacy.

Throughout his later years, Reichental received numerous honors for his work, including a human rights award from the Bar of Ireland and an honorary doctorate from Maynooth University.

Those who knew him often remarked that his greatest achievement was his ability to connect with young people, helping them understand history through the eyes of someone who had lived it. His message remained consistent throughout his life. Remember the past, challenge hatred wherever it appears, and never allow indifference to take hold.