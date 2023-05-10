Thomas Myles McConville, the longtime host of "The Irish Hour" radio program, passed away in California on May 4 at the age of 92.

McConville has been "reunited with the love of his life, Joan who after 65 years of marriage went before him to prepare a place for them to spend eternity together with the Almighty," his obituary published on May 9 says.

McConville was born in Portadown, Co Armagh in Northern Ireland, where he excelled in school and in sports. He played for the Tir na nÓg Gaelic Football Club and played left half-back for the Armagh GAA All Ireland Championship minor team in 1949.

He met Joan in Portadown, and after their marriage in 1954, they emigrated from Northern Ireland to Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) before immigrating to Southern California to join his brother Rory and a growing Irish community there.

McConville was proud of his Irish heritage and started a weekly radio show to play Irish music and provide relevant news to the Irish and Irish American community. His radio program continued for over 40 years.

Discussing his radio program, McConville told The Los Angeles Times in 1992: “My goal is to keep the Irish culture alive.

“There are a lot of Irish who come here, make their money, and never do anything for the Irish working class. This is my contribution.

"With the Irish community so far apart here, the program is really a bit of the homeland, a little connection.”

Cork native Tom Kelly told the publication at the time: "Tom is the source of information. In a survey, we found most Irish immigrants said they got information about what was going on in L.A. from ‘The Irish Hour.’ And he has huge fans and he remembers all their names.

“Younger fans listen for the football scores and for news from home. Older fans listen for news and music."

Later, in 1995, the community celebrated as McConville's radio show marked its 25th anniversary. President of Ireland Mary Robinson wrote to McConville for the occasion, saying "In such a vast city as Los Angeles, where the Irish population is of necessity so scattered, your show has provided a vital link for the community for the past 25 years.”

McConville's obituary notes how he was also a long-term contributor to the Irish Center of Southern California, an organization that promotes Irish culture and supports Irish and Irish American causes.

McConville will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, and willingness to help others, his obituary says. But to his family, he will be remembered as a devoted husband and caring father who encouraged his children to have faith, work hard and laugh often.

Most people who knew him will agree with the highest of compliments he was a good man.

McConville is survived by his six children and their spouses Michael (Mary), Brenda (Darren (RIP)), Maura, Daniel (Nellie), Eileen, Thomas (Celestine), nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

A rosary vigil will be offered on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 pm, and a funeral will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 12:00 pm, both at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Burbank, California. Burial will follow at the San Fernando Mission Cemetery.

McConville family has suggested that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Irish Center of Southern California.