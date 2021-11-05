Northern Ireland: Pasts, Presents, Futures will be hosted virtually on Monday, November 8.

100 years after the Government of Ireland Act went into force, founding the state of Northern Ireland, this virtual event will bring together politicians, historians, and youth leaders to discuss the claims of history, the challenges of the present, and the shape of the future in Northern Ireland.

Monday's event is hosted by American University's School of Public Affairs (SPA) and School of International Service (SIS), as well as Georgetown University's Global Irish Studies Initiative, in association with the Northern Ireland Bureau and the Washington Ireland Program.

Opening remarks will be offered by Mr. Paul Givan, First Minister of Northern Ireland, and Mr. Declan Kearney, Junior Minister at the Executive Office

Advance registration is required for Monday's virtual event which will run from 12:45 pm - 4:00 pm EST. There is no charge to attend the event, though donations are welcome.

Northern Ireland: Pasts, Presents, Futures Schedule

12:45 pm: Welcome from Dr. Vicky Wilkins, Dean of the School of Public Affairs, American University, and Mr. Andrew Elliott, Director of the Northern Ireland Bureau

12:50 pm: Opening Remarks by Mr. Paul Givan, First Minister of Northern Ireland, and Mr. Declan Kearney, Junior Minister at the Executive Office

1:00PM -1:55PM - Pasts:

Dr. Niamh Gallagher, Associate Professor in Modern British and Irish History, University of Cambridge

Dr. Darragh Gannon, Lecturer in Irish Studies/Head of Irish Studies, University College Dublin

Prof. Diane Urquhart, Professor of Gender History, School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics, Queen's University Belfast

Moderated by Dr. Tim McMahon, Associate Professor in the History Department at Marquette University

2:00 pm to 2:55 pm - Presents:

The Right Honorable Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom and leader of the Democratic Unionist Party

Mr. John Finucane, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, representing Sinn Féin

Ms. Naomi Long, Minister of Justice in the Northern Ireland Executive, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Northern Ireland and leader of the Alliance Party

Mr. Mike Nesbitt, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Northern Ireland, representing the Ulster Unionist Party

Ms. Claire Hanna, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, representing the Social Democratic and Labour Party

Moderated by Dr. Kimberly Cowell-Meyers, School of Public Affairs, and Dr. Carole Gallaher, School of International Service, American University

3:00 pm to 3:55 pm - Futures:

Mr. Gary McAllister, Youth Development Officer for the Orange Order

Ms. Leah Rea, Vice President of Young European Socialists

Ms. Coumilah Manjoo, Healthcare worker, Activist and Community Liaison Officer with the Belfast Multi-cultural Association

Ms. Kyra Reynolds, Peace Barriers Programme Development Worker, Triax Neighbourhood Management Team

Moderated by Mr. Bryan Patten, Executive Director, Washington Ireland Program

You can register online here for Northern Ireland: Pasts, Presents, Futures. This online event is free and open to the public. You can learn more about Monday's event here.