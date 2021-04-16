Travelers arriving into Northern Ireland from any of the high-risk countries on its "red list" will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine.

Northern Ireland's government services said in an update today, April 16, that anyone intending to travel directly, or via another country, to Northern Ireland from outside the Common Travel Area (the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands), including British and Irish nationals returning home, must:

provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to three days before departure

provide your journey and contact details by completing the UK online Passenger Locator Form

self-isolate for 10 days

From Friday, April 16, arrivals in Northern Ireland must:

Enter managed isolation (hotel quarantine) for 10 days if traveling from a 'red list' country, or self-isolate for 10 days if traveling from a non 'red list' country - the day you arrive will be treated as day zero

Book a day two and eight test kit if traveling from non 'red list' countries

If you are traveling to Northern Ireland from a red list country, via Great Britain or the Republic of Ireland, even if this is just to change flights in an airport, you must follow any requirements that have been introduced for that country. This may include managed hotel isolation.

Managed isolation hotel packages in Northern Ireland are at the cost of the traveler. You can learn how to book your accommodations here. Travelers in managed isolation may request special permission to leave quarantine in order to visit a dying family member or attend a funeral.

Anyone not complying with the regulations may be refused boarding by the airline or carrier and / or fined on arrival.

Northern Ireland continues to advise against all non-essential international travel. If you are planning to travel to or through Northern Ireland, you are advised to stay up-to-date with the travel regulations in place here.

You can see the most current health restrictions in place across Northern Ireland here.

TRAVEL UPDATE ✈️ Anyone intending to travel directly, or via another country, to Northern Ireland from outside the Common Travel Area, including British and Irish nationals returning home must follow the rules below 👇 ➡️https://t.co/E4GiYo2DIl pic.twitter.com/3hhqeaILdc — Department of Health (@healthdpt) April 16, 2021

Northern Ireland has deemed the following countries as "high risk" as of April 16:

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

ChileColombia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

United Arab Emirates

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

