Three of the four men arrested in relation to Lyra McKee's murder have been released

A 52-year-old man has been formally charged by the PSNI for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

On February 12, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have charged a 52-year-old man with the murder of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by terrorists in Derry/Londonderry on 18 April 2019.

“The man, from the city who was arrested by detectives yesterday and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organization. He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday, 13 February.

“Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: ‘I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing.’”

The charges come a day after four men were arrested in relation to McKee's murder investigation. On February 11, four men, aged 20, 27, 29, and 52, were arrested and detained in Co Derry under the Terrorism Act in relation to McKee’s murder.

Later that day, the 29-year-old was released without charge, while the 27- and 20-year-olds were released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service. The 52-year-old remained in custody and was formally charged on February 12.

29-year-old journalist and Belfast native Lyra McKee was shot during a night of violence on April 18, 2019 in the Creggan area of Co Derry in Northern Ireland. The "New IRA," a dissident republican group, later claimed responsibility for her death.

In a statement released to the Irish News after McKee's death, the New IRA said:

On Thursday night following an incursion on the Creggan by heavily armed British crown forces which provoked rioting, the IRA deployed our volunteers to engage. We have instructed our volunteers to take the utmost care in future when engaging the enemy, and put in place measures to help ensure this. In the course of attacking the enemy Lyra McKee was tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces. The IRA offer our full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death.

