Police believe there was nothing suspicious about Stephen Corrigan's death but appeal to extended family members and friends of the man, missing since 2010, to come forward to be involved in his funeral arrangments.

Irish police have appeal for help in locating any family member of the man, Stephen Corrigan, whose skeletal remains were discovered in Rathmines, a suburb of Dublin, in April 2020. Corrigan has been missing since 2011.

In April, skeletal remains were discovered in the open grounds at the Lissenfield Apartment complex, on Lower Rathmines Road. Using DNA testing these remains have been identified as those of Stephen Corrigan. The man's remains were found after evergreen trees in the area had been stripped of their lower branches.

At the time forensic examiners surmised that Corrigan's remains lay undiscovered under the trees for a number of years. There is nothing to suggest anything suspicious surrounding the 47-year-old man's death. Prior to his death, Corrigan had been living in the Cork Street area of Dublin 8. He had been missing since Nov 22, 2010.

His remains were identified using a DNA sample provided by Corrigan's mother in 2015. Sadly his mother died later that year. The only known relative of Corrigan was his brother who has also since passed away.

Police are asking any members of Corrigan's extended family to come forward who might like to be involved in his funeral arrangments. Corrigan's remains are currently being kept at the Dublin City Morgue.

Detective Sergeant David Wogan spoke to RTÉ TV show, Prime Time, on Tuesday night. He said it was unusual that Corrigan's body lay undiscovered for so long.

"It was unusual that the remains did lie for so long in such a busy area with a high level of traffic coming and going every day, and pedestrians coming and going every day, around the area. Our appeal would be if there are any members of Stephen’s wider family, uncles, aunts, relations of his mother," the detective said.

Appealing for members of Corrigan's family to come forward he said "If there is anyone who is close to Stephen, family, or friends who wish to say goodbye and see Stephen laid to rest I appeal for them to contact ourselves here."

Anyone with information should contact Rathmines Garda station at +353 1 6666700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

