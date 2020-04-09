Tune in here for St. Patrick's Cathedral's live stream of its Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday masses.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City will be live-streaming its Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday masses and you can watch them right here on IrishCentral.

This article will be updated as each mass goes live. Here is St. Patrick's Cathedral live-stream schedule for the coming days (all times in EST):

April 9th: Holy Thursday

5:30 pm- Mass of the Lord's Supper

Worship Booklet available here

April 10th: Good Friday

9 am -Tenebrae

12 pm & 3 pm - Meditations on the Seven Last Words

3:30 pm - Solemn Liturgy of the Lord's Passion & Death

6 pm - Stations of the Cross

April 11th: Holy Saturday

8 pm - Easter Vigil Mass

April 12th: Easter Sunday

10 am - Easter Sunday Solemn Mass

You can watch back on St. Patrick’s Cathedral’s Stations of the Cross service from Wednesday, April 8 here:

