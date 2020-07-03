Former Fox sports anchor Dan O'Toole has confirmed that his one-month-old baby has been found alive and well just hours after she was reported missing.

The Canadian tv host took to Instagram yesterday to plead with whoever had his daughter Oakland to take care of her but has since confirmed that she has been found with her mother.

O'Toole, who currently presents TSN's Sportscentre, said last night that he was "still broken" and "may never be fixed again" despite confirming his daughter's safety.

Earlier in the day, O'Toole posted a picture of his daughter on Instagram and confirmed that she had gone missing.

He wrote: "My baby Oakland. I’m praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That whoever has you, let’s you come back into my arms.

"I love you Oakland. I can’t wait to one day hold you again. My heart is broken. I am broken. To be clear, Oakland is alive, we think. But we don’t know. I have a one-month-old child, and I don’t know where she is."

He later updated the post to state that his ex-wife Corrie had nothing to do with Oakland's disappearance and he urged people to leave her alone.

O'Toole had two children with his ex-wife Corrie - Sydney and Ruby - but Corrie is not Oakland's mother.

Durham Police confirmed that Oakland had been found with her mother and that there were no concerns for her safety,

O'Toole, however, hit out at Global News reporter Travis Dhanraj, who broke the news on Twitter.

Hey Travis. First off, this is not a Durham police matter. Secondly, should the police maybe call me first once my child has been found? https://t.co/AOt9oo2mLh — Dan O'Toole (@tsnotoole) July 3, 2020

He said: "Hey Travis. First off, this is not a Durham police matter. Secondly, should the police maybe call me first once my child has been found?"

The Toronto Police Department earlier confirmed that there had been no report of a missing infant and said in a statement that they had issued no amber alert warning either.

O'Toole updated his Instagram post and informed his followers that Oakland had been located but said that he was still broken by the ordeal.

"UPDATE: My baby Oakland has been confirmed to be safe. I have still not seen her or held her.

"To those that decided to bash me during this ordeal, tell me this: have you ever looked in the eyes of your kids, and not been able to tell them where their sister is or when they will see her again?

"We are still broken. We may never be fixed again."

