Sinéad O'Connor has accused the Irish Government of failing to care about teenage suicides in Ireland.

O'Connor, whose 17-year-old son Shane was found dead in January after escaping suicide watch in Tallaght Hospital, took to Twitter to condemn Irish TDs for not being "bothered" about youth suicide in Ireland.

"One of the most painful things about Shane’s suicide is that he is only one of the entirety of teenagers in the ‘care’ of the Irish State that are burning alive at the gates of the Dail because no one inside can be bothered looking out the squinting windows," O'Connor wrote on Twitter.

Last year, figures revealed that nearly half the children who died in the care of the Irish State over the last decade committed suicide or suffered a drug overdose.

Published by the National Review Panel revealed that 42 young people died in the care of the state between 2010 and 2019, with 12 dying by suicide and six dying from a drug overdose.

Shane O'Connor's body was found in Bray, County Wicklow, on Friday, January 7. He had escaped suicide watch at Tallaght Hospital's Lynn Ward a day previously, according to a post on Sinéad O'Connor's Twitter account.

"How has a seventeen year old traumatized young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???" O'Connor wrote on Twitter at the time.