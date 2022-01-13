Sinéad O’Connor, whose teenage son Shane O’Connor died from suicide last week, turned to Twitter on Thursday, the day of her son’s funeral, to issue what can only be described as a heartbreaking call for help.

“I’ve decided to follow my son,” O’Connor wrote on Thursday. “There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me. I am a shit person. And you all only think I’m nice because I can sing. I’m not."

O'Connor's 17-year-old son Shane was found dead on January 7 after reportedly escaping suicide watch while in hospital. Sinéad initially put blame on Tusla, Ireland's Child and Family Agency, as well as Ireland's Health Service Executive, but later apologized and said that they are "human."

She did, however, say that "we [Ireland] are a third world country. We have 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers."

O'Connor said earlier in the week that a funeral for her son, who was Hindu, would be held on Thursday. Only she and Shane's father, Irish musician Donal Lunny, would be in attendance, as per her son's wishes.

In her distressing Twitter thread on Thursday, she continued: “I’m a piece of shit. I don’t deserve to live and everyone who knows me will be better off without me. I am sorry for all the harm I caused."

“I’m on my own the last three days. Because I’m Shit. And rightly, no one wants to know me. I’ve upset Shane’s dad because I tweeted the funeral. I’m such a twat. I’m sorry Donal. I’m lonely. Twitter is for lonely people. Monsters like me gET terribly lonely."

“This is no ones fault but mine. Shane’s death is no ones fault but mine. Mine is no ones fault but mine. I don’t want to be in a world without my Shane and without my other kids. I don’t deserve to live. That’s my fault. No one else’s."

“I was a fuck up from the day I was born. It’s not my parents fault or my family or childrens fault. It’s mine. God made me wrong. So I’m sending myself back and I’m finding the. Only person on this earth who ever truly loved me."

About a half-hour after posting the concerning thread, O’Connor said: "I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay."

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you are encouraged to reach out to Samaritans 116 123; Pieta House 1800 247 247; Childline 1800 666 666 in Ireland, or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 in the US.