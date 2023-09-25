A man has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run in County Donegal which resulted in the death of a nine-year-old boy, Ronan Wilson.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of an offense under the Road Traffic Act following an incident on Atlantic Way, in Bundoran, at around 9:20 pm. on Saturday. He has been taken to a Garda station in Donegal, gardaí said in a statement. Gardaí have also seized the man's vehicle, which will be examined by forensic investigators.

The victim, meanwhile, has been named as Ronan Wilson from Kildress, County Tyrone, who was visiting Bundoran with his family. The nine-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday night and has been removed to Sligo Hospital for a post-mortem.

Ronan has been described as a GAA enthusiast who played for Kildress Wolfe Tones in County Tyrone. The club canceled a number of fixtures on Sunday after news broke of his death.

He is survived by his parents Dean and Emma and his siblings Callum and Amy.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Dominic McGurk, chairman of Kildress Wolfe Tones, said the local community was in "complete shock" in the wake of the incident.

"We are a tight-knit community here, we’ve dealt with tragedies in the past and unfortunately we’re going to have to deal with another one but we will come together and we will support the family," McGurk told BBC News.

Ronan's teammates gathered at the GAA club on Sunday to comfort one another and McGurk said the club would support Ronan's friends, adding that a counseling team would be sent to the local primary school.

In a post on Facebook, the club said that it was "broken" by the news of Ronan's death.

"Our Club and Parish are broken by the tragic and distressing death of our precious Ronan Wilson, a ‘fourth generation gift’ to us from a family who have so willingly contributed so much to our Club and to life here," Kildress Wolfe Tones said on Facebook.

Le Comhbhrón Our Club and Parish are broken by the tragic and distressing death of our precious Ronan Wilson, a ‘fourth... Posted by Kildress Wolfe Tones on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Local Sinn Féin councilor Michael McMahon said there has been a "stunned, numb" reaction to the tragedy.

"It’s really brought sadness and sorrow around the town of Bundoran this morning," McMahon told the Irish Times on Sunday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any information about the collision on Saturday following Sunday's arrest. They have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or with video footage from the area, to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on + 353 74 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.