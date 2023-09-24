A nine-year-old boy has died following a hit-and-run in County Donegal on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred on Atlantic Way in Bundoran at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí have put traffic diversions in place while crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an investigation at the scene.

Gardaí have notified the local coroner and the office of the State Pathologist. The boy has been removed to Sligo Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, and are appealing to the driver of the vehicle in particular.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the vehicle to come forward. Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash cam recordings, from Atlantic Way and Sea Road and the general area at the time, to make it available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 074 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."