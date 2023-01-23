Rhasidat Adeleke set a new Irish indoor 200m record with a blistering run of 22.52 seconds at the Dr. Martin Luther King Collegiate Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 21.

Adeleke, the 20-year-old native of Dublin who is a member of the University of Texas Track and Field team, "made her mark" at Saturday's invitational.

Athletics Ireland noted that Adeleke’s winning time was more than three-tenths of a second faster than her previous record of 22.85, set in Albuquerque last February. It also moves her to 25th on the World all-time 200m list indoors.

Adeleke's record-setting 200m run was also the fourth-fastest time in the history of the University of Texas.

Her performance saw her cross the finish line well ahead of her teammate Julien Alfred, who finished second with a time of 22.71.

Adeleke also finished second in the 60m race with a time of 7.20 seconds, swapping positions with Alfred, who set a new American NCAA record with a time of 7.02 seconds.

🌍 LEAD! @rhasidatadeleke wins the 200m with her time of 22.52! She’s now the No. 3 performer in UT history with the 4th-fastest performance. Julien Alfred finished second at 22.71 and @LanaeTava in 4th (23.02) pic.twitter.com/vPJZ0vcoiK — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) January 21, 2023

Read more Yet another Irish running record broken at European Athletics Championships

Adeleke only opened her indoor season last weekend with a winning performance in the 4x400m relay at the Cardinal Classic Meeting at the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

Last August, Adeleke set an Irish record of 50.53 as she finished fifth in the 400m final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, Germany.

She is now looking ahead to the NCAA Championships on March 10/11 and will aim to break the Irish indoor 400m record of 51.58, which was set by Karen Shinkins 21 years ago.