Family and friends of murdered American nurse Mackenzie Michalski want the public to know the real "Kenzie" in a new article from The Irish Times.

Mackenzie Michalski, a 31-year-old tourist from Portland, Oregon, was strangled to death by Dubliner Lorcan Murphy in his Budapest apartment on November 5, 2024.

She had met Murphy, a former property developer turned internet marketing entrepreneur, in a nightclub before returning to his rented flat later that night.

Murphy, who was later detained and questioned by police, confessed to the killing but claimed her death was an "accident" as a result of “consensual BDSM activity." In July, the 38-year-old from south Dublin was sentenced to 14 years in prison by a court in Hungary.

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Two months after Murphy was convicted, the claims made at his trial remain fresh in the minds of Mackenzie's loved ones.

“I knew in my heart that it wasn’t true,” Crystal Suarenzo, Mackenzie’s childhood friend, told The Irish Times.

“Now, there’s some acceptance, knowing the evidence proved to the rest of the world that his story wasn’t even close to the truth.”

At Murphy's sentencing, Mackenzie's mother, Jill Michalski, told the court how he “was allowed to tarnish our daughter’s reputation” and how her family had “suffered and will continue to suffer greatly” because of his “horrific actions."

Mackenzie’s brother, Nicholas called Murphy’s conviction “a major step forward, but by no means the end,” referring to ongoing court appeals.

“I don’t know whether I’ll feel any differently after the final judgment, but we’re not there yet. The fight for justice is far from over,” he told The Irish Times.

Now, Mackenzie's loved ones wish to reclaim the public's image of her and challenge the narrative Murphy and his defense team attempted to tell in court.

Known as "Kenzie" by her family and friends, they described her as “warm”, “bubbly”, “funny”, “quirky” and “passionate about life."

Suarenzo described her friend as "freakishly smart, so brilliant – very, very capable but also so deeply silly."

She told the Irish Times of Kenzie's love of animals, especially dachshunds, including Juniper, her pet dog at the time of her death.

A native of Fredonia in New York state, Kenzie worked as a nurse in Buffalo, New York, for eight years, later specializing in neurocritical care.

Diane Clark, her boss at Providence St Vincent Medical Centre in Portland, described her as "enthusiastic" and "passionate," but also a "professional" who was "calm and collected" under pressure.

Kenzie was also a passionate traveler who had racked up dozens of country stamps in her passport from solo travels or trips with family or friends.

“Wherever Kenzie went, she immersed herself in the local culture. She was never a casual tourist or vacationer,” said her brother Nicholas.

In memory

Fifteen months after her death, Kenzie's friends and family are still trying to cope with her absence.

“Everything reminded me of her,” said Paula Prince, a close friend and St Vincent colleague.

“I’d walk up the stairs and I’d see someone that I knew knew her, or I’d come around the corner and think I could just picture the two of us talking."

Three candlelight vigils were held shortly after Kenzie’s death and three public celebrations of her life took place in Portland, Buffalo and Budapest.

Every month at Providence St Vincent Medical Centre, nurses participate in “Michalski neurosurgery rounds” – educational seminars on topics such as types of neurosurgeries or patient diagnoses – in her memory.

Friends and colleagues also keep mementos or memorials to Kenzie in their homes and offices.

Suarenzo often wears Kenzie’s birthstone (garnet) on a chain around her neck.

“Anywhere I go, she’s with me."

Kenzie’s loved ones were surprised at Murphy’s 14-year sentence, viewing it as too lenient.

“To me, there was never going to be any amount of years that would have ever resembled anything close to justice,” said Suarenzo.

Kenzie’s brother Nicholas described his grief as “beyond words."

“Life without Kenzie is very empty and what’s left is very dark ... There’s no escape from the pain."