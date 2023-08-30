A three-year-old girl has died after a road traffic collision that occurred in Portlaoise, Co Laois today, Wednesday, August 30, the fifth fatality on Irish roads in just over 24 hours.

Gardaí said on Wednesday afternoon that they were at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 1:15 pm.

The collision, which involved a car and a pedestrian, occurred on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of Portlaoise, Co Laois.

An infant girl, 3 years old, was seriously injured during the collision. She was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where she was later pronounced deceased.

The scene of the incident on Cosby Avenue is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise on Wednesday afternoon between 12:45 pm and 1:30 pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Wednesday's fatal road collision in Co Laois marks the fifth fatal single-vehicle road collision in Ireland in less than a week.

On Friday, August 24, four young people, including two siblings, were killed in a single-vehicle collision near Clonmel, Co Tipperary. The group was reportedly en route to a Leaving Cert celebration in Carlow Town.

On Sunday, August 27, a motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Mullaghatour, Belmont, Co Offaly.

Later on Sunday, Gardaí confirmed that another motorcyclist, also in his 40s, was killed in a single-vehicle collision at the Junction 1 Southbound of the M1/M50 slip road in Dublin.

On Tuesday, August 29, a driver in his 40s was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Carrowreagh, Bridge End, Co Donegal.

Later, on Tuesday night, three people - grandparents and their grandchild - were killed in a single-vehicle collision near Cashel, Co Tipperary, not far from where Friday's fatal collision occurred. Two other people injured in Tuesday night's collision, family members of the deceased, were hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.