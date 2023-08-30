Co Tipperary is in mourning after a second fatal road crash in less than a week as three people, all from the same family, were killed near Cashel on Tuesday night, August 29.

Speaking not far from the site of Tuesday night’s tragic road collision, Superintendent Kieran Ruane of the Tipperary South Community Engagement Area said on Wednesday: “Yesterday evening, shortly before 9 pm, a single vehicle Road Traffic Collision occurred at Windmill, Knockbulloge, Cashel, Co Tipperary.

“Thomas O Reilly, age 45, Bridget O Reilly, age 46, and their Grandson Tom O Reilly, age 3, lost their lives when the car they were traveling in struck a wall.

“I want to express my sincere condolences and the sympathies of every member of An Garda Síochána to the family and friends of Thomas, Bridget, and Tom on this tragic loss of life.

“A male, age 22 years, and a female, age 22 years, both front occupants of the car, were removed from the scene to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Both remain in hospital today, the male is being treated for serious injuries, the female being treated for less serious injuries.

“All five occupants of the car are members of the same family. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family to provide support and the family will be kept updated as to the course of the investigation.

“The remains of the deceased have been removed to Waterford University Hospital where post-mortems are taking place today."

Superintendent Ruane thanked the emergency services who attended the scene of the crash on Tuesday night.

"The scene last night was traumatic and very difficult for everyone in attendance," Ruane said. "The professionalism shown by all first responders and the compassion shown to the three deceased was commendable."

He added that the road at Windmill remains closed on Wednesday and that a technical and forensic examination is being carried out by An Garda Síochána Forensic Collision investigators.

Meanwhile, an incident room has been established at Cahir Garda Station and an investigation has commenced under a Senior Investigating Officer as An Garda Síochána investigate all the circumstances of this tragic road traffic collision.

Ruane continued: “Our local community here in Cashel is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic road traffic collision involving five members of one family, with three deceased. I have spoken with the family of the deceased this morning, a family that is devastated by this terrible incident.

“I assured the family and I want to assure the community that local Gardaí here in South Tipperary are here to support them and the community, as we all come to terms with this tragedy over the coming days, weeks, and months.

“I want to take the opportunity to appeal to any person with any information on this road traffic collision to contact the investigation team at Cahir Garda Station.

“I want to speak with any person who may have been driving on local roads between Golden and Cashel and who may have any camera footage (including dashcam) or images from these roads between 8:15 pm and 8:45 pm to contact the investigation team at Cahir Garda Station.

“The investigation team can be contacted at Cahir Garda station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Finally, I once again want to express my sympathies to the families of Thomas, Bridget, and little Tom.

“The families have appealed for privacy at this time.”

Cllr Declan Burgess, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Cahir Cashel MD, said that a vigil was being organized for 3 pm on Thursday at St. John the Baptist Church in Cashel.

Please spread the word about this vigil organised for tomorrow afternoon in Cashel for the three locals who sadly lost their lives in a tragic road accident. May Tom, Bridget and Tommy rest in peace 💐🕯💐🕯 Posted by Cllr. Declan Burgess on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Thursday's vigil is being coordinated by parish priest Fr Enda Brady, who told the Irish Times: “It’s so sad and what makes it twice as bad is the fact that there is a child involved and three generations of the one family and the fact that Clonmel happened only a couple of days ago because with Clonmel there was shock all around Cashel because there would be family connections here.

“There’s a complete numbness around the town this morning – obviously our prayers with the family and with the two members still in hospital and hopefully they will come through.

"I have no doubt the community will rally around and provide every support they can but it’s still unspeakably sad.”

A number of politicians have offered their condolences in the wake of the tragedy that occurred less than a week after four young people were killed in a road crash in nearby Clonmel.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar offered his sincere condolences.

My sincere condolences to the friends and family of the people killed in the road incident in Cashel. May they rest in peace. My thoughts are with everyone in Tipperary with this awful news coming so soon after the tragic deaths in Clonmel. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) August 30, 2023

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the "shock and grief in the community is shared by people across the country."

Devastating loss of life near Cashel last night. The enormous sense of shock and grief in the community is shared by people across the country. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who have suffered so much, their neighbours and friends. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 30, 2023

Michelle O’Neill, the First Minister designate of Northern Ireland, described the incident as a "harrowing tragedy."