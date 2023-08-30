An Garda Síochána said on Tuesday night, August 29, that they were at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision that occurred outside Cashel, County Tipperary.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9 pm on Tuesday, Aug 29, when a car hit a wall in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel, County Tipperary.

Gardaí (Irish police) confirmed three fatalities as a result of the collision. The victims in the crash, yet to be named, are reported to be a grandmother and grandfather and their three-year-old grandson. They were seated in the rear of the car.

The child's parents, both in their 20s, were seated in the front of the car and survived. They were taken to Tipperary University Hospital where their condition is described as serious.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The road in Windmill Knockbulloge is closed and is expected to remain closed while an investigation into the tragedy is carried out.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) have been requested to conduct an examination of the scene which will take place on Wednesday morning.

An incident room has been established at Cahir Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact the investigation team.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the Windmill Knockbulloge area near Cashel between 8:30 pm and 9:15 pm on Tuesday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The death toll on Tipperary roads now stands at ten in just 30 days and 123 nationwide.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 There is an enormous sense of shock in the Cashel area... Posted by Michael Lowry T.D. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday night's fatal road crash in Cashel comes just days after four young people were killed in a road crash in nearby Clonmel while en route to a Leaving Cert celebration in Carlow Town.

18-year-olds Grace McSweeney, Nicole Murphy, and Zoey Coffee were all killed in the tragic one-vehicle crash on Friday evening, August 25. Grace's 24-year-old brother Luke McSweeney also died in the crash.

"Our Tipperary county suffers again," Fr Michael Toomey, the Parish Priest for Ardfinnan and Newcastle, said on social media on Tuesday night.

"Thoughts and prayers for those who have died in tonight's tragedy in Cashel."