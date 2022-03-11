Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he was "honored" to be in Chile on the day that marriage equality became law in the country.

Varadkar, who is visiting Chile as part of his overseas ministerial missions for St. Patrick's Day, welcomed the news that Chile had become the 31st country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage.

"And then there were 31," Varadkar wrote on Twitter. "Honoured to be here in Chile on the day marriage equality becomes law. One of the final acts of the outgoing Govt and Congress. Only 150 to go."

Jaime Nazar and his partner Javier Silva were married in a Santiago suburb on Thursday, becoming the first same-sex couple to legally tie the knot in Chile.

The legislation, which also allows same-sex couples to adopt children, was approved by Chilean Congress last December, while outgoing President Sebastian Piñera signed it into law.

Varadkar will attend the inauguration of Chile's incoming President Gabriel Boric on Friday as the representative for Ireland and the European Union.

The 36-year-old leftist and former student protest leader was elected in a historic election last December, defeating right-wing candidate Jose Antonio Kast by 10 points.

He will become the youngest president in Chilean history and, more significantly, its most left-leaning president since Salvador Allende was overthrown by the fascist dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1973.

"I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Boric. This trip is about deepening the relationship between our two countries, which is something we’ve committed to as Government. There are huge opportunities for both sides in strengthening links between Ireland and Chile, and indeed with the wider Latin American region," Varadkar said in a statement ahead of his visit to Chile.

Varadkar will also officially open the new Irish Embassy in Santiago during his visit to Chile.

