President Joe Biden previously received an early endorsement from Caroline Kennedy in 2020.

Kennedy, who previously served as US Ambassador to Japan during the Obama Administration, is being considered for another posting in Asia, according to the Associated Press.

However, it is unclear where Kennedy will serve in Asia if Biden nominates her for a role.

John F. Kennedy's daughter threw her support behind Biden at a relatively early stage in the 2020 Democratic primary process by penning an op-ed in the Boston Globe to announce her endorsement shortly before the New Hampshire primary.

Kennedy recalled then-Vice President Biden's visit to Tokyo while she was serving as Ambassador in the op-ed, noting that he "radiated American optimism and generosity of spirit."

She wrote: “Although 60 years have passed, people still tell me that they are inspired by the words from my father’s inaugural address: ‘Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.’

“Joe Biden embodies those words. He understands that the source of America’s strength — what truly makes us great — are the values and ideals that unite us. That’s what his life of service tells us. That is what his character and decency reflect. That’s why, at this fragile moment for our democracy, Joe Biden is the president we need.”

The AP reports that Biden is set to announce his first major ambassadorial nominations soon.

The President is reportedly considering Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for the India position and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for Japan. He is also considering former Senate colleague Ken Salazar for the Mexico ambassadorship and former deputy Secretary of State Tom Nides for Israel.

IrishCentral previously reported that Biden is considering Massachusetts State Senator Claire Cronin for US Ambassador to Ireland role.

Cronin, who was the first woman to serve as Majority Leader in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, was the head of the Biden for President group in the state and played a key role in helping Biden defeat hometown candidate Elizabeth Warren for the Massachusetts nomination.

Cronin later enjoyed the perk of appearing on national television during the Democratic National Convention to declare Biden's primary victory in Massachusetts.