Should Northern Ireland be included in maps of Ireland?

In a poll that we shared on June 25, we asked you, our readers, whether the six counties of Northern Ireland should be included in maps of Ireland.

The question arose after an IrishCentral reader was left frustrated after an independent Texas jewelry story omitted Northern Ireland from a map of Ireland necklace that he bought as a gift for his daughter.

The reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, was left confused by the omission and sent an email to the jewelry pointing out the apparent error.

However, the company responded to the query stating that the omission was not an error because Northern Ireland was part of the United Kingdom.

"Northern Ireland is part of the UK, so it is not included in the Ireland charm," the company said in the response.

While the company is technically correct to omit Northern Ireland, the map of Ireland looks undeniably unusual without the six counties and the response left the customer confused and frustrated.

In a recent poll, the vast majority of IrishCentral readers agreed with the unnamed customer.

Of the 365 people who took part in the poll, a whopping 337 - or 92.33% - of readers believed that the six counties of Northern Ireland should be included in a map of Ireland.

Only 28 respondents - 7.67% - believed that the jewelry store was correct to exclude the six counties.

The issue has proved contentious in the past.

In 2017, RTÉ received more than 200 complaints from enraged nationalists after the Late Late Show published a map of Ireland without the six counties of Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald took to Twitter at the time to condemn the national broadcaster.

"What is this all about? Who took it upon themselves to mutilate the map of Ireland. And why?" McDonald wrote on Twitter.

"What is this all about? Who took it upon themselves to mutilate the map of Ireland. And why?" McDonald wrote on Twitter.